LEAGUE CITY
After a thumping against one state power on the road last week, a much improved Clear Springs Chargers team put up a good fight against another one in the Klein Collins, but a late go-ahead score delivered a 28-21 win for the Tigers on Saturday night at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
“It all starts with preparation,” Clear Springs head coach Craig Dailey said. “This week, the kids were dialed up at practice, executing the game plan in practice and it carried over onto the field. … Against (Converse) Judson, we didn’t prepare very well during the week, and our focus was a lot better this week.”
Clear Springs had been able to minimize the impact of multiple Klein Collins long-pass plays throughout the game, but one final one — a 45-yard strike from Carter Rhyne (13-for-20, 231 yards, one interception) to Tre’Veon Petty — helped set up the game-winning touchdown.
“We can’t give up big plays — that’s what we talk about all the time,” Dailey said. “Our secondary and corners have not played well, and that’s the one position on defense that needs to step up.”
With the Chargers’ defense keyed in on bruising Tigers running back Isaiah Spiller (28 carries, 113 yards, three TDs), Rhyne kept the ball on a read-option play and raced into the end zone from 5 yards out to give Klein Collins the 28-21 lead with 2:28 left in the game.
Down 21-14 at halftime, the Chargers defense locked down in the second half until that game-winning TD.
Clear Springs tied the game, 21-21, midway through the third quarter on a 4-yard TD run by Todd Hudson (22 carries, 72 yards, one TD). Setting up the Chargers with favorable field position on the drive was an interception by Kirk Collins.
Klein Collins set the initial tone on the game’s opening drive with a 13-play, 72-yard march downfield that drained 5:37 off the clock. The long drive was capped by a 10-yard TD run by Spiller for the early 7-0 lead.
Clear Springs responded with an even more time-intensive drive. The Chargers went 65 yards on 13 plays in 6:24, with a 22-yard TD pass from Garrett Rooker (10-for-20, 104 yards, two TDs) to Isaiah Bibb (three receptions, 36 yards, one TD) ending the drive and tying the score 7-7.
Klein Collins needed only five plays to retake the lead in its next drive. A 39-yard pass from Rhyne to Alex Brown (six receptions, 83 yards) helped set up a 2-yard TD run by Spiller.
Another meticulous drive saw the Tigers go ahead, 21-7, with Spiller punching in a 3-yard TD for the score at the 4:38 mark of the second quarter.
The Chargers were able to cut the lead to 21-14 1:25 before halftime, ending a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a 34-yard TD strike from Rooker to Kaleb Hymes (five receptions, 51 yards, one TD; four carries, 35 yards).
Clear Springs will be back in action 6 p.m. next Saturday against Richmond George Ranch at Traylor Stadium.
