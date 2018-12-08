GALVESTON
Sharp-shooting senior guard Elijah Courtney swished a go-ahead corner 3-pointer with about 3 seconds left on the clock to lift the Ball High Tors to a 65-63 overtime win at home Saturday afternoon against Clear Brook.
“When he gets his body aligned, he’s like 90 percent, so when I saw him get his feet square, I just turned around and told the kids, ‘that’s money,’” Ball High head coach Jerald Temple said.
The Tors led by as much as 31-14 late in the first half and dominated the boards throughout the game — out-rebounding the Wolverines, 58-28 — en route to eking out the victory.
After taking a 33-18 lead into the halftime break, Ball High saw Clear Brook chop that big deficit down to 42-33 by the end of the third quarter, and then seven Tors turnovers in the fourth quarter helped the Wolverines completely evaporate the lead.
Two made free throws by Giovanni Janke gave Ball High a 56-53 lead with 3.6 seconds on the clock, but Clear Brook’s Paul Wilson was able to race down court and beat the buzzer with a shot from beyond the arc that banked in to force overtime.
Two made free throws by the Wolverines’ leading scorer Brandon Andrews gave Clear Brook its first lead of the entire game at the start of overtime.
A bucket inside by Tors big man Quinton Cooper gave Ball High a 60-59 lead, but Clear Brook countered with a drive to the hoop by Sam Angeletti. Then, Janke knocked down a mid-range jumper, which was answered by a layup from Wilson.
With the Tors trailing 63-62, that set the stage for Courtney’s game-winning 3-pointer. Once again, Wilson was able get a 3-point shot off before the buzzer, but this time it clanked off the front rim to allow Ball High to escape with the win.
“We’re still learning to win and play with a lead, which is something we haven’t been doing much of this year,” Temple said. “But, I’m just proud of the kids. They fought through a lot of adversity and making silly mistakes, and they kept their focus.
“We’ve got some things we still have to work on,” Temple added. “This group is a new group we’ve got coming in. It’s not like we have seven from last year, so they’re still learning each other.”
Janke was the Tors’ leading scorer with 13 points. Ball High’s rebounding prowess saw five of the team’s players grab six or more boards, including double-doubles from Darion Henry (10 points, 12 rebounds) and Cooper (10 points, 10 rebounds). Nehemiah Noel had 12 rebounds, Nigel Green added nine rebounds, and Terry Webb pulled down six boards. Ty Polzin had eight points.
Andrews poured in a game-high 30 points for Clear Brook and grabbed seven rebounds. Wilson chipped in 10 points, and Angeletti had eight points and seven rebounds.
Up next, the Tors are scheduled to be back at home 7 p.m. Wednesday against Clear Falls.
