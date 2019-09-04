Coming out of a timeout and with the outcome of a grueling five-set match on the line, Clear Creek’s Sydney Chauvin decided to end it in style.
The sophomore outside hitter’s perfectly placed ace — her sixth of the match — clinched a 25-15, 23-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-11 win for the Wildcats in front of a boisterous Santa Fe Lady Indians home crowd Wednesday night.
“We made the plays that we needed to at the end of game five,” Clear Creek head coach Scott Simonds said. “Sydney Chauvin got a big ace after a timeout on match point; that’s tough to do, especially for a sophomore.”
In the deciding fifth set, Clear Creek raced out to a seemingly commanding 8-1 lead, led by four kills from senior outside hitter Madison Cole and two kills and a big block from sophomore middle blocker Reaghan Thompson.
But, with the Wildcats holding an 11-5 lead, the Lady Indians scored four unanswered points — highlighted by a kill from senior outside hitter Cassi Cruz and blocks from Rachael Douglas and sophomore right-side hitter Kenzie Smith — to climb back into the set.
“We’re good at that; when we get down, we can come back,” Santa Fe head coach Jennifer Webb said. “But, then we just stop. We’ve got to learn to break through that barrier, whatever is holding us back. To beat these bigger schools.”
A Smith kill and a hitting error saw Clear Creek’s lead whittled down to 12-11, but Santa Fe had back-to-back errors preceding Chauvin’s match-winner.
Making the match even more important, is simply getting a young team some experience in tough matches with District 24-6A play looming, Simonds said.
“This is the experience that we need to prepare for next Friday when we go to Clear Brook,” Simonds said. “We’ve got to be getting geared up for this. We’ve only got two more non-district matches, and we just have to keep getting better.”
Loaded with talent and experience, Webb said coming up short in a match like this one is more of a mental block for her players.
“We’ve been talking a lot about mental toughness and the mental part of the game, and that’s what we’re working on,” Webb said. “We purposely set up our schedule to be tough because I need my kids to have these kinds of experiences. So, we’re going take this game to practice tomorrow and work on the spots where we were the weakest and try to fix them.”
Clear Creek controlled most of a close fourth set, and built an 18-14 lead on a tip kill from sophomore middle blocker Aaliyah Ellis. But, senior outside hitter Rylie Peters’ two kills fueled a 4-0 run to tie the fourth set up. Tied, 21-21, a Cruz kill and an ace from junior libero Freedom Stephenson helped Santa Fe score four unanswered points to win the set and force the fifth frame.
A back-and-forth third set saw the teams tie the score 11 times and exchange the lead six times. Leading 20-19, the Wildcats finished off the set on a 5-1 run featuring kills from Ellis and Cole and an ace from senior setter Spencer Plato.
Santa Fe won the first four points of the second set, and led by as much as 16-8 before Clear Creek nearly mounted an improbable comeback. Back-to-back kills from Cole tied the match, 17-17 — capping a 9-1 run that also featured a block and two kills from Thompson. Tied, 23-23, a Peters kill and an error saw the Lady Indians escape with the set.
The match started off in back-and-forth fashion with nine ties and six lead changes, but, leading 14-12, a 5-1 run led by kills from Thompson and Cole and a block from Thompson saw the Wildcats take control and never look back en route to winning the first set.
In addition to her six aces, Chauvin had a well-rounded showing with nine kills and 17 digs. Also leading the Wildcats were Thompson (17 kills, 5.5 blocks), Cole (17 kills), Ellis (nine kills), Plato (52 assists, nine digs, two aces) and sophomore libero Briana Zamora (30 digs).
Top performers for the Lady Indians were senior right-side hitter Kassidy Taves (eight kills, 21 assists, 15 digs, two aces), senior setter Elena Dondonay (19 assists, 17 digs, two aces), Smith (13 kills, three blocks), Cruz (11 kills, 19 digs), Peters (eight kills) and Stephenson (20 digs).
Both teams return to action 6:30 p.m. Friday. Clear Creek remains on the road against Friendswood, and Santa Fe will be back at home against Clear Springs.
ELSEWHERE
• Katy Cinco Ranch 3, Clear Falls 1 (25-11, 25-19, 20-25, 25-20)
• Dickinson 3, Houston St. Pius X 0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-20)
• Friendswood 3, Fort Bend Travis 0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-20)
Editor’s note: For more information on these matches, see the Sept. 4 volleyball roundup at galvnews.com.
