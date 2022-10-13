GALENA PARK
After six previous games ended in mostly lopsided scores — four of them wins, two of them losses — Santa Fe’s football team found itself having to dig in and win a dogfight.
And the Indians bit back.
Santa Fe, which took an early 21-0 lead, needed a few big plays on both sides of the ball to put away Galena Park 33-21 Thursday night at Galena Park ISD Stadium.
To first-year head coach Blake Ryder, the method and grit of the victory was just as important as another notch in the win column.
“We had to fight, and we had to execute in some situations that we haven’t had to do this year,’’ said Ryder, whose club improved to 5-2, and, more importantly, 2-2 in the rugged District 9-5A-II standings, with its second straight league win.
The last time the Santa Fe program won back-to-back district decisions was in 2018.
“We didn’t play up to our standards,” said Ryder, “but we still found a way to win, and that’s what it’s all about.”
The Indians breezed to a three-touchdown edge by the 11:13 mark of the second quarter as Kyeler Thompson scored on a 23-yard run and followed minutes later with a 22-yard TD reception from Kase Albrecht to make it 14-0.
Jackson Stroud later upped the advantage to 21-0 with a 4-yard run.
With the Yellowjackets finding a second-half rhythm to their grinding option run game, the margin became 21-14 after a whopping drive which consumed more than 10 minutes off the clock.
After finally forcing a three-and-out from the Galena Park offense in the fourth quarter, Santa Fe’s offensive line started opening lanes for Stroud, who finished strong, scoring on runs of 18 and 41 yards in the last 3:30 to seal the win.
Stroud logged 112 yards and Thompson added 57 as the Indians rushed for 198 yards to counter Galena Park’s 224 yards on the ground, including 83 by QB Giovanni Valdez and 78 by Jonathan Gutierrez.
Santa Fe will jump back into district on Friday, Oct. 21 at home against Port Neches-Groves.
Ryder was pleased with his team’s resiliency after the Yellowjackets came to within 27-21 in the fourth quarter.
“They made adjustments, they have a good staff over there, they played hard,” Ryder said. “For us, that just goes with never giving up and always finishing the game no matter what.’”
