LA MARQUE
Already part of a rich tradition, this year’s La Marque football senior class has seen the importance of their time playing in the Cougars magnified by fluctuating numbers at the school, a new coaching staff and an up-and-down junior year.
“I’ve known most of these people for most of my life,” offensive and defensive tackle Khalil James-Ware said. “These are my boys. ... We grew up here and used to dream about doing this, and now, we’re doing it.”
The seniors will be the strength of this year’s Cougars team, which enters year two under head coach Shone Evans and his staff, and leading that group are James-Ware, tight end/defensive end Jerry Bedford, running back/safety Tae Adams, center/linebacker C.J. Yancy, defensive tackle/offensive guard Sterling Mack and offensive tackle/defensive tackle J’Vonte’ Dozier.
After struggling to adjust to the new coaching staff and a difficult schedule to start the season last year, the Cougars put together a nice winning streak at the end of the 2018 campaign to keep a long streak of reaching the postseason intact.
“We had to adjust and try to put all the new pieces together really fast,” Dozier said. “We were trying to do our own thing, but we got over ourselves and things got to clicking.”
A hard-fought loss against Sweeny was the turning point of the 2018 season, Evans said. After that game, the Cougars won three of their final four regular season games.
“We lost the game, but the guys came out firing on all cylinders,” Evans said. “What we had been preaching to them was ‘be the hammer, not the nail.’ And that was the first game that they were the hammer and not the nail, and they surprised themselves.”
La Marque lost a close first-round playoff game against Bellville to end the 2018 season, and this year’s group of Cougar seniors know a better start to the season could see them carry more momentum into the postseason — perhaps resulting in a deeper run in Class 4A-II.
“The first three games are going to determine our whole season,” Yancy said.
The La Marque football seniors said the game has taught them life lessons, and that this year, they trust each other more and have built a stronger bond than they’ve had before. And, the seniors haven’t been the only ones learning lessons along the way.
“You learn a lot as a coach, especially with it being my first time as a head coach,” Evans said. “We did a lot of self-reflecting this summer, as coaches, and I think that helped our staff a lot. We preach family, and, as coaches, we can’t only preach it, we have to show it. We can disagree sometimes, but it’s a family disagreement, and we always come back together.
“The seniors have really stepped up, and we put a lot on them,” Evans said. “They’re leaders not just on the football field, but are leaders in the classroom.”
Evans said a major focal point for the team — and especially the seniors — this offseason was leadership and discipline training.
“Our big thing is La Marque is not on La Marque’s schedule, and we can’t let La Marque beat La Marque,” Evans said. “That’s something we’ve preached since the clock hit 0:00 against Bellville. You’re still going to have some hiccups, you’re still going to have some guys who want to go their own way, but we’ve improved leaps and bounds from where we were last year.”
Another factor that has coaches optimistic for this season was that participation in offseason activities, across the board, took a big jump up. A year ago, Evans said there were times where practice had to be stopped just to get players into shape, but thanks to a solid offseason, this year’s crop of players are stronger and more physically fit.
“There were times last year when we’d have more coaches than athletes in the offseason, but we challenged them this year,” Evans said. “Because we have a lot of kids who work, we have 6 a.m. sessions. I was expecting about 11 kids, and from the first day on, we had 50.
“La Marque athletics had a pretty good summer because they showed up, they worked out really hard, and we’re seeing the benefits now.”
La Marque opens its season with the Clash of the Causeway rivalry game against Ball High. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at La Marque’s Etheredge Stadium.
