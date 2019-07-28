SANTA FE
With a group of eight returning seniors, this season’s Santa Fe Lady Indians don’t want to settle for the runner-up spot in, which they’ve occupied in each of the previous two seasons, in District 22-5A.
“I think the district is looking pretty good for us,” Santa Fe head coach Jennifer Webb said. “I’m really pleased with where we’re at. … Our goal is to win district this year; we are tired of being second place.”
Leading the group of seniors will be setter/right-side hitter Kassidy Taves (an all-district first-teamer in 2018), setter Elena Dondonay (all-district first-teamer), middle blocker Rachael Douglas (all-district second-teamer), outside hitter Cassi Cruz (all-district second-teamer), outside hitter/right-side hitter Rylie Peters (honorable mention) and defensive specialist Shelby Freudensprung (honorable mention).
“We have a strong group of returners this year,” Webb said.
Also bolstering this group will be junior libero Freedom Stephenson, who was the 2018 all-district defensive player of the year, senior middle blocker/right-side hitter Baylie Baccinelli and sophomore middle blocker/right-side hitter Kenzie Smith, a newcomer who will help fill the void left by the departure of all-district players in outside hitter Kylie Verm and middle blocker Jillian Gibbs, who graduated, and outside hitter Teresa Garza, who transferred.
“We should still be able to do the things we want to do this season,” Webb said.
In order to achieve their goal of winning their first district championship since 2015, the top beast that the Lady Indians will have to slay will be the Friendswood Lady Mustangs, the defending 22-5A champions who are coming off a 2018 campaign that ended in the Region III-5A championship match.
“I don’t doubt that they will still be a good, strong, solid team,” Webb said of Friendswood. “But, I feel confident that we will do very well in our district this year.”
Last season, Santa Fe posted a 12-2 district record, with the only losses coming against the Lady Mustangs. The year before that, before the latest round of district realignments were made, Santa Fe was 14-2 in district, with both the losses coming against Manvel.
In the postseason, the Lady Indians reached the regional quarterfinals for the second consecutive year, and their 2018 campaign ended with a four-set loss to Richmond Foster.
Santa Fe opens its season 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at Barbers Hill.
