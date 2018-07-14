LEAGUE CITY
Although she fell well short in the online poll, Clear Falls’ Briana Garcia still had a 2017-18 campaign worthy of some girls athlete of the year recognition — at least in the ballot cast by The Daily News sports department.
A Division I college prospect in her fall sport and a state champion in her spring sport, Garcia performed at an elite level throughout her senior year.
During volleyball season, Garcia led the Knights’ squad to a solid regular season followed by a surprise playoff run to the Region III-6A championship, which was the program’s deepest postseason trek since its state final appearance three years ago.
“The team that I had was the best team that I’ve had in all of my sports career,” Garcia said. “I love those girls so much.”
Playing primarily at outside hitter, Garcia put together excellent, well-rounded numbers (including a team-high 489 kills), and earned a bevy of postseason awards — including being named all-state by both the Texas Association of Volleyball Coaches and the Texas Girls Coaches Association, first team all-county and District 24-6A co-most valuable player.
And, the 6-footer Garcia may have yet to tap into her full potential in volleyball, as she has only played the sport competitively since middle school.
“I used to cheer for almost 10 years, and then I stopped when I was 12 because I was already on the highest level and knew I didn’t really want to do it in college, and I was going to be on the same level for the next six years of my life.
“I knew I was tall and pretty athletic, so I just wanted to do middle school volleyball,” Garcia added. “I started when I was 13, and went on from there. With me being a lefty, I knew I could be a good hitter because I could get up high, but all the other parts, like passing and setting, would take me a while to learn. But, I knew volleyball could come easily to me and I could understand how to get really good at it.”
In the spring, Garcia finally got a long-awaited moment of glory in her injury-plagued high school track and field career by bringing home a gold medal in the 300-meter hurdles at the UIL state championship meet.
“I got there, I ate really healthy, I had my normal routine, I warmed up and right when we got on the track, I went straight to my blocks,” Garcia said. “It was a different feeling. It wasn’t the same feeling I always have on the blocks, but I just knew I was ready to go. That last 100 that I had, I was just like, ‘I did it.’ It was just the best feeling ever, ever. It felt like it was a dream, and it took like 10 seconds of my life.”
A Central Florida commit, Garcia will soon embark on a college volleyball career, and she also hopes to join the Golden Knights’ track and field team.
“There’s so much to learn, and I’m excited to see the competition,” Garcia said.
