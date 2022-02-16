On Feb. 11, Friendswood's varsity tennis team competed in the “Battle of The Bay” in Corpus Christi, and won first place as a team with 252 points over runner-up Katy Tompkins with 241 points.
Every match counts when competing as a team. Nine of Friendswood’s 10 players won their first-round matches. Eight players advanced to at least the quarterfinals, and four reached the semifinals. The sole player with a first-round loss scored 12 points in the consolation division, getting the better of Tompkins in the same division by 11 team points (same difference as the overall team winning margin). It truly took a team effort.
