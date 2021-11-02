Clear Springs’ Arion Keeton, left, and her teammates celebrate after winning a point during the first set of a bi-district playoff game against Shadow Creek at Alvin High School on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Clear Springs’ Ashley Richardson, left, and Talitha Lew rejoice after a point during the second set of a bi-district playoff game against Shadow Creek at Alvin High School on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Talitha Lew dives for a save during the first set of a bi-district playoff game against Shadow Creek at Alvin High School on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Clear Springs’ Grace King spikes the ball against Shadow Creek’s Alana Burks during the first set of a bi-district playoff game at Alvin High School on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Clear Springs’ Ashley Richardson goes up for a block on Shadow Creek’s Dominique Phills during the first set of a bi-district playoff game at Alvin High School on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Clear Springs’ Ashley Richardson, left, celebrates after a point during the first set of a bi-district playoff game against Shadow Creek at Alvin High School on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Clear Springs’ Arion Keeton dives to return a serve during the first set of a bi-district playoff game against Shadow Creek at Alvin High School on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
