DICKINSON
The Dickinson Gators rebounded from some first-half hiccups to record an emphatic 51-14 win over the Richmond George Ranch Longhorns in their season opener Friday night at Sam Vitanza Stadium.
“We just had to settle down and take care of the little things because when you take care of the little things, then the big things take care of themselves,” Dickinson head coach John Snelson said.
Throughout the first half, Dickinson had excellent field position thanks to strong special teams and a pair of George Ranch turnovers, but only held a 21-14 advantage at the break.
The Longhorns stunned the Gators with a 75-yard touchdown through the air on the first offensive play of the game from Sam Miller to Javon Gipson, but Dickinson tied the score, 7-7, on the next possession.
Reggie Sanders’s 55-yard kickoff return set the Gators up at George Ranch’s 42-yard line, and seven plays later, Mike Welch was in the end zone on a 13-yard QB keeper.
The score remained knotted until a 12-yard TD run by Dailon Farmer gave Dickinson a 14-7 lead at the 8:23 mark of the second quarter. A fumbled snap on a Longhorns punt try saw the Gators take over at George Ranch’s 22-yard line to start that short drive.
Some misdirection plays by George Ranch on its ensuing drive put Dickinson’s defense on its heels, with a 51-yard QB keeper run by Miller helping set up a 25-yard TD pass from Miller to running back Hymond Drinkard.
Dickinson regained the lead after Deonza Yoakum’s 43-yard punt return gave the Gators’ offense the ball on George Ranch’s 27-yard line, and four plays later, Welch went untouched into the end zone on a 1-yard QB sneak for the 21-14 lead with 1:17 left in the first half.
The second half was all Dickinson, as the Gators shut out the Longhorns, 30-0, in the final two quarters.
Sparked by a 42-yard kickoff return by Sanders, Dickinson pushed the lead to 28-14 on the opening drive of the second half. Three George Ranch penalties helped keep the possession alive, and the Gators ended it with a 23-yard TD pass from Welch to tight end Donovan Green.
A low snap sent Miller chasing the ball into the end zone, and Dickinson’s Kyron Smith knocked him down for a safety and 30-14 advantage.
The Gators sliced and diced George Ranch’s defense on a six-play, 65-yard TD drive that ended with an 8-yard Farmer run into the end zone to push the lead to 37-14 with 2:43 still left in the third quarter.
Dickinson tacked on two more TDs in the fourth quarter on a pair of well-executed sweep runs — first from Farmer from 1 yard out and the final one from Sanders on a 12-yard dash.
“We were in a little bit better condition than them, and we were able to sustain drives a little bit better and finish drives (in the second half),” Snelson said. “And the defense did a good job of getting the ball back to us all game.”
Dickinson was impressive running the ball, as eight different ball carriers combined for 405 rushing yards, including three who went for 100-plus (Welch with 119, Farmer with 106 and Donovan Bradley with 110).
“That’s a point of emphasis — running the ball between the tackles,” Snelson said.
The Gators now prepare for a big step up in competition when they travel to face perennial powerhouse Allen at 7 p.m. Friday.
