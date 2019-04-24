TEXAS CITY
Barbers Hill pitcher Samantha Landry took the sting out of Texas City’s bats to lift the Lady Eagles to a 3-0 win over the Lady Stings in Game 1 of the best-of-three Region III-5A bi-district series Wednesday.
Matee Simon used her legs to start the scoring in the top of the first inning for the Lady Eagles, as she connected on a bunt single on the first pitch, advanced to second on a Stephanie Niemann groundout to first, and Sydney Hoyt’s single moved Simon over to third.
This setup Hayley Freudenberg’s RBI sacrifice fly.
Texas City had four total baserunners in the game, and the first was when Davionna Driscoll, who worked a seven-pitch leadoff walk to begin the game.
Landry then struck out the next five batters before Alissa Ruiz hustled out and infield single.
In the fourth and fifth innings Texas City had its best chances to score.
Tavery Ortiz smacked a one-out single to right in the fourth and advanced all the way to third on an error by the right fielder. Landry then struck out the final two batters swinging to end the threat.
After Alissa Ruiz reached on a leadoff error in the fifth and advanced to second on a Dylayna Zornes sacrifice bunt, Landry once again struck out the last two Lady Stings to finish the inning.
The Lady Eagles capitalized on a leadoff two-base error and three hits in the sixth inning to score two insurance runs.
After Sydney Hoyt’s successful sacrifice, three of the next four batters hit singles including RBIs by Freudenberg and Landry.
Landry (seven innings, two hits, one walk, 16 strikeouts) retired the final nine batters of the game and stuck out all nine Texas City batters at least once, including six with two or more.
Driscoll (seven innings, eight hits, one walk, one earned run, three strikeouts) picked up the tough-luck loss for the Lady Stings.
Simon and Amber Thibodeaux each had two hits for Barbers Hill.
Texas City will be looking to extend the series Thursday when the Lady Stings travel to Barbers Hill. First pitch is scheduled to 5:30 p.m.
