HITCHCOCK
Friday marked the second district game of the season as the Hitchcock Bulldogs faced off against the Hempstead Bobcats. Hitchcock prevailed in their homecoming matchup, 50-27.
The first half was a battle of each team’s offense, as both scored more than 20 points.
Hempstead drew first blood, scoring on the first drive of the game. Hitchcock answered on the next possession, followed by Hitchcock’s defense denying the Bobcats a touchdown the next three drives.
Senior running back Deonza McCardell contributed to the score by having two rushing touchdowns of his own along with freshman quarterback Christian Dorsey with a 28-yard passing touchdown to Davin Preston. Hitchcock capped off the half with an interception returned 46 yards by Tyger Turner as time expired.
Hitchcock started to pull away from Hempstead in the second half. The Bulldogs racked up the first downs as the Bobcats were unable to stop Hitchcock’s progress.
McCardell separated himself from the rest as he rushed for a total of 256 yards with five touchdowns, three of those scores coming in the second half. While working with more than a 20-point lead, the Bulldogs would only concede one touchdown in the second half to Hempstead. Hitchcock totaled 461 yards compared to Hempstead’s 271 yards.
Hitchcock is now 5-2 on the season and 1-1 in district and will play at Altain Rice Consolidated, which is undefeated in district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.