The Dickinson Gators jumped on the Pearland Dawson Eagles early and dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in a 34-6 win Friday at Pearland Stadium.
“Starting fast is key,” Dickinson head coach John Snelson said. “You get the momentum off on your side, and whenever momentum is with you, you’re always going to have a better shot.
“I was proud of our defense, they came out and played really hard,” Snelson added. “I thought that our front seven played well, and I thought that our secondary played well, too. We’re being more aggressive with our front and putting our corners on islands in difficult situations, and they’re really rising to the occasion.”
Dickinson out-gained Dawson in total yardage 520-133, and racked up 318 rushing yards to just 74 for Dawson.
“To play championship football, you have to run the football when everybody knows you’re going to run the football,” Snelson said. “We got better at that today.”
The Gators used excellent starting field position to claim an early 14-0 lead after their first two offensive possessions of the game.
Dawson’s first punt after a three-and-out only traveled 25 yards in the air to midfield, and Dickinson’s Landon Roque returned it 21 yards to set the Gators up at the Eagles’ 29-yard line.
A 16-yard pass from quarterback Mike Welch (14-for-24, 181 yards, two TDs passing; 13 carries, 91 yards, two TDs rushing) to tight end Jalen Wydermyer and a pair of 6-yard runs set up a 1-yard plunge into the end zone by Welch for a 7-0 lead just 2:35 into the game.
After another Dawson three-and-out and another solid punt return by Roque, Dickinson began the next drive on the Eagles’ 36-yard line. A 14-yard QB scramble by Welch and a 14-yard pass connection from Welch to running back Jordan Green (24 carries, 136 yards, one TD) preceded a 4-yard touchdown run by Green to put the Gators up 14-0 midway through the opening quarter.
Dickinson added another TD midway through the second quarter on a 28-yard passing strike from Welch to receiver Darryl Harris (eight receptions, 117 yards, two TDs) to pull ahead 21-0.
Dickinson began the second half with a dominant eight-play, 71-yard drive capped by a 10-yard TD run by Welch, and on their next offensive drive of the second half, the Gators struck a big-play score with a 44-yard TD pass from Welch to Harris to balloon the lead to 34-0.
Dawson finally broke onto the scoreboard on a 43-yard TD run by Bobby Woodson at the 4:25 mark of the third quarter.
Dickinson will get its final non-district tuneup 7 p.m. next Friday against Katy Taylor at Sam Vitanza Stadium.
