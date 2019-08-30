The Friendswood Mustangs defense was dominant from start to finish, coming up with three takeaways and not allowing the Dayton Broncos to cross midfield until the 11th minute of the fourth quarter, to pick up the shutout, 42-0, and win the season opener Friday night at Henry Winston Stadium.
The Mustangs started the game on the Broncos’ side of the field after a face mask penalty on Dayton on the kickoff gave the Mustangs a short field to work with, to begin a first half that saw four different Friendswood rushers get touchdowns.
Senior running back Joey Tomko capped off the first drive with a 24-yard scamper to the left side to put the Mustangs on the board first.
Next it was junior Noah Palitz, who pulled off a nice stutter step to elude his defender behind the line of scrimmage and dash forward for a 32-yard touchdown, putting the Mustangs up 14-0 after the extra point.
Senior kicker Travis Mueller nailed a field goal from 30 yards out when a Mustang drive stalled after two would-be touchdown passes were dropped.
The Mustangs were the recipient of short yardage again when junior end Elliot Spiller stripped a Dayton rusher. Senior Ryan Helton recovered the fumble, setting up the Mustangs at the Dayton 24.
First-down plays by junior quarterback Luke Grden and Palitz set up the Mustangs at the 1-yard line, bringing out senior do-it-all linebacker Dane Roenne, who rushed the ball over the goal line to put the Mustangs up 24-0.
Roenne’s presence was felt all first half as he pressured Dayton quarterback Christian Olige on the next drive and broke up a pass on third down earlier in the half.
A mishandled snap on a punt set up the Mustangs at the Dayton 6-yard line, and Grden found junior Matthew Kovacevich from 6 yards out cap off the short drive.
On the ensuing extra point attempt, Mueller made a heads-up play on a botched snap, picking up the ball and rolling out, then completing a pass to sophomore Matthew Reyes for the two-point conversion for a 32-0 lead.
A tackle for loss by junior Nick Abowd stuffed another Dayton drive, and later in the second quarter, junior Bryant Wade picked off Olige to give the ball back to Friendswood.
Roenne was in the middle of things again, sealing off the edge to allow senior Jared Veatch to score from 6 yards out to put the Mustangs up, 39-0, going into halftime.
Junior backup kicker Ryan Sweeney put a ball through the uprights from 42 yards out, to put the Mustangs up 42-0 late in the third quarter.
The Mustang defense, which was mostly backups at the time, picked up another turnover in the fourth quarter at their own 5-yard line.
The Mustangs total 380 yards (181 rushing, 199 passing) and had three different rushers run for 50-plus yards (Palitz 66, Tomko 61, Veatch 58).
The Mustangs improve to 1-0 on the short season and will hit the road next week to take on Clear Brook at Challenger-Columbia Stadium at 6 p.m. next Saturday.
