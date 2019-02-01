FRIENDSWOOD
Ball High fell victim to a poor third quarter as Friendswood's defense held the Tors to just six points in the period and the Mustangs took control of the game to win by the final score of 57-44 Friday night at Friendswood High School.
Early in the second half down by eight points, 29-21, Tors sophomore Terry Webb sank a 3-pointer, answering a 3-pointer from Mustangs junior Hudson Bockhart.
That shot by Webb, with over seven minutes left to play in the third quarter, would be the last field goal allowed by the Mustangs in the quarter as they went on to outscore the Tors, 13-5.
Following his 3-pointer, Bockhart drove the lane, using a ball fake to blow by his defender for an easy lay-in.
Mustangs senior Ian Bivins spun his way past a defender to convert on a layup, followed by an offensive rebound and score by his teammate senior Zach Zamora.
Moments after a converted technical foul shot by Zamora, senior Thomas Hamre sank a 3-pointer giving Friendswood a 39-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs led by as much as 16 points in the fourth quarter when a basket by senior Renyck Robertson gave Frienswood a 45-29 lead with just over six minutes to play.
The Tors cut the lead to 10 points when sophomore Nehemiah Noel stole the ball and flew down court to hammer down a dunk, cutting the lead to 47-37 with about four minutes left to play.
Ball High cut the lead down to nine points with 1:19 to play after a drive by junior Darion Henry was good for two, and-one, dropping the score to 52-43.
It was too little too late for the Tors, as Friendswood, which had seven different players register a point in the quarter, converted from the foul stripe to seal the win.
Leading the way for the Mustangs was Bockhart with 17 points. Robertson and Hamre had eight each, and a trio of Mustangs — Bivins, Zamora and Gracen McGregor — finished with six each.
For the Tors, Giovanni Janke led the way with 11 points, followed by Noel and Trevon Turner with nine points apiece.
Next up for the Mustangs (third place at 8-3 District 22-5A), who moved one spot behind the Tors, is a road game at Crosby, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
On the schedule next for Ball High (second place, 9-2) is a home game against Baytown Lee, 7 p.m. Tuesday.
