District play in 24-6A and 22-5A began just last week, but there are already plenty of interesting developments — with things expected to continue to get more interesting in Friday’s slate of games.
Here’s a look at what’s going on in the Galveston County high school baseball scene.
FRIDAY’S GAMES TO WATCH
• Goose Creek Memorial at Santa Fe: Even early in the season, not much explanation is needed to lay out the importance of this matchup, as both teams bring 3-0 district records into this contest and are the only two teams still left undefeated in 22-5A.
After run-ruling Baytown Lee, 10-0, on Tuesday using the pitching combination of Nicholas McDonald and Bryton Sumbles, the Indians will have their choice of their top two starting pitchers: juniors Rome Shubert and Dalton Stevens. Both pitchers are getting back into the swing of things after dealing with early season injuries, but both were highly impressive in their starts last week.
GCM’s batters should be a stern test for either Santa Fe pitcher, as the Patriots have scored 10 runs twice and nine runs once in their district games to date. Most recently, GCM run-ruled Texas City, 10-0, on Tuesday.
First pitch for the Santa Fe-GCM showdown is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Santa Fe.
• Friendswood at Ball High: For the first time since the 2014 season, the Tors and the Mustangs will collide in a district game, and both will be seeking a victory to help maneuver their way higher in the 22-5A standings.
Ball High (2-1 in district) did a solid job of being patient at the plate, winning the battle on defense and taking advantage of opportunities, as the Tors scored six runs on just five base hits in their 6-2 win over fellow playoff hopeful Crosby on Tuesday.
Friendswood enters the matchup after more than a week off, as the Mustangs’ scheduled Tuesday game against Galena Park has been postponed multiple times.
First pitch for the Ball High-Friendswood game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Tor Field.
ALSO ON FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
Dickinson at Clear Creek, 6 p.m.
Clear Brook at Clear Falls, 6 p.m.
Texas City at Crosby, 7 p.m.
DISTRICT GLANCE
• District 24-6A standings
Clear Springs — 2-0
Alvin — 1-0
Clear Brook — 2-1
Dickinson — 2-1
Clear Creek — 1-2
Clear Lake — 1-2
Clear Falls — 0-3
Tuesday’s results:
Dickinson 5, Clear Creek 3
Clear Brook 2, Clear Falls 1
Alvin 5, Clear Lake 1
(Open) Clear Springs
• District 22-5A standings
Santa Fe — 3-0
Goose Creek Memorial — 3-0
Ball High — 2-1
Friendswood — 1-1
Crosby — 1-2
Texas City — 1-2
Galena Park — 0-2
Baytown Lee — 0-3
Tuesday’s results:
Ball High 6, Crosby 2
Santa Fe 10, Lee 0
GCM 10, Texas City 0
Galena Park at Friendswood (postponed)
