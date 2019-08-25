District 10-5A-I opponents 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Foster’s Cody Jackson is unable to hold onto the ball on a long pass during the second quarter against Friendswood at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save H Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesSpitting on judge gets Santa Fe woman three years in prisonGalveston police deserve an apology for overreactionGalveston council is complicit in illegal Mardi Gras practicesGalveston leader Melvin Williams dies of cancer at 75Galveston man sent to federal prison over drug conspiracyCity asks attorney general if it can withhold Neely recordingWitnesses helped foil Kemah kidnapping attempt, police sayTexas City man gets life for assault convictionAfter years of work, Mariner Inn prepares to reopen, Margaritaville rumors get realState sold Galveston parks nature center short CollectionsPhotos: Astros 5, Tigers 4Photos: Texans 30, Lions 23Photos: Astros 11, Rockies 6Photos: Astros 14, Rockies 3Photos: Astros 10, Mariners 2Photos: Seattle Sounders 1, Houston Dynamo 0 CommentedGalveston police deserve an apology for overreaction (73)It's time for Congress to get back to work (70)Trump's base has gotten nothing but his rhetoric (65)Shame on President Trump and his ardent followers (48)God save us from unqualified, autocratic Trump (45)Photos of man led by mounted Galveston officers draw outcry (41)Witness: Officer told Neely to walk or be dragged (40)Democrats to blame for decline of great cities (36)Reynolds v. Sims is why socialists dominate Texas (30)It's time we demand action on gun-violence epidemic (30)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.