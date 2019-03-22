TEXAS CITY
Santa Fe sophomore left fielder Ciara Trahan went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs, and junior starting hurler Maddy Blake pitched a solid complete game as the Santa Fe Lady Indians defeated the Texas City Lady Stings by the final score of 8-2 Friday night at Texas City High School.
The Lady Indians got cooking early as Trahan led the game off blazing around the base paths, as she hustled her way to an inside-the-park home run on a towering shot to right field.
Lady Stings starting hurler Davionna Driscoll struck out the next two batters, but was touched up again when Lady Indian sophomore catcher Rylie Bouvier reached on a bloop-single and was driven home on a double by junior right fielder Maggie Childs to take a 2-0 lead to the bottom of the first inning.
The Lady Indians added another run in the top of the second inning when Trahan drove home sophomore second baseman Reese Reyna, who reached base on a walk and stole second, on a single to right-center for a 3-0 lead.
Sophomore shortstop Ryleigh Mata led off the third inning for the Lady Indians by drawing a walk and stealing second base.
She was driven home by Bouvier, who mashed a double to left-center and after reaching third base, Bouvier was driven home on a sac fly by Childs for a 5-0 Santa Fe lead.
The Lady Stings showed some life in the bottom of the third inning when Italeigh Kelley bunted down the third baseline and reached safely at first.
Driscoll reached second base on an E4 as Kelly moved over to third base and was driven home by Messina White on a fielder’s choice.
Mya Holmes laid down a bunt for a suicide squeeze, scoring Driscoll from third cutting the Santa Fe lead to 5-2.
The Lady Indians picked up some insurance runs, starting in the top of the fourth inning when a double by Bouvier scored junior center fielder Julianna Garcia from third base, pushing the lead back up to four at 6-2.
Later in the fifth inning, a two-run single by Trahan sealed the game as Reyna and Miranda Trigo scored on the play, putting the Lady Indians up for good at 8-2.
Blake’s final line was seven innings pitched, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out four.
The Lady Indians, now 6-1 in District 22-5A, play at Crosby (5-2) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
As for the Lady Stings (3-4) they look to bounce back at Galena Park at 6:30 p.m.
