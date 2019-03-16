GALVESTON
After an outstanding season last year, Ball High junior Bebe Galloway managed to improve even more and become even more valuable to her Lady Tors team this season to earn her second straight Galveston County girls basketball player of the year honor.
In the offseason, Galloway said she honed in on improving her shooting and ball handling skills to be able help the team more, offensively, from both the wing and the post.
“I had to step up and become a leader, and set an example for everyone else,” Galloway said.
With Galloway standing about 6-foot-1 and possessing her combination of physical attributes, leadership ability and basketball skills, she was a major factor in the team’s success, Lady Tors head coach Amanda King said.
“Having such a versatile player is so nice as a coach,” King said. “She can work inside, she can work outside, and this season, she was our second-best ball handler. And having someone that tall who can be a ball handler is important, too, because they can see over traps, they can see down the court.”
Galloway averaged a double-double on the season with 18 points per game and 10 rebounds per game, and had multiple games where she put up some down-right eye-popping numbers.
She dropped 40 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks in a pre-district bout against in-county foe Hitchcock on Nov. 18, setting the stage for another outstanding season. Galloway led Ball High to a thrilling win over Goose Creek Memorial, hitting the game-winning shot with 7 seconds left on the clock and nearly recording a triple-double with 23 points (13 in fourth quarter), 11 rebounds and nine blocks. In an impressive rout of Crosby, Galloway finished with 38 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.
Depth and too-frequent roster changes were a thorn in the side of the Lady Tors team throughout the 2018-19 campaign, so having a consistent contributor in Galloway was vital.
“Having her as a go-to player was absolutely key, especially given the fact that our roster changed so often,” King said.
Despite the roster flux, the Lady Tors once again earned at least a share of the district title and reached the second round of the postseason — with Galloway earning 22-5A’s district most valuable player award along the way. The team’s success is something Galloway is quick to reflect upon.
“Having to work together as a team and being district champs again,” said Galloway about some of her top highlights of the season.
Now in the offseason again, Galloway’s goals for her senior season next year are to continue to improve her overall game.
“I want to get better at my weaknesses, so we can go further,” Galloway said.
Knowing that Galloway is willing to put in the work to minimize flaws in her game, King said that the sky is the limit for what she can do in her senior season next year.
“That’s the difference between a good player and a great player,” King said. “A good player only wants to work on things that they’re good at, and a great player is able to take criticism and work on things that need improvement in their game. And Bebe is a great player.”
