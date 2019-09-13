LEAGUE CITY
A game that had six turnovers and a lot of penalties resulted in a 42-14 victory for the Clear Springs Chargers over the Richmond George Ranch Longhorns at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Friday night.
In the first quarter, Chargers quarterback Garrett Rooker connected with wideout Seth Staats on a slant route for a 15-yard touchdown and a 7-0 kead. Running back Isiah Bibb also got on the scoreboard and hauled in a wide open 30-yard pass to put the home team up by two scores, 14-0.
The game sped up in the second quarter. Chargers would get it back, and they wasted no time. Running back Kaleb Hymes jetted for a 66-yard run to go up 21-0 with 9 minutes left in the half.
The Longhorns came back with a big reception by Davion Jenkins that set up a 2-yard score by Brett Jetton to cut the lead to 21-7.
Clear Springs halfback Ky Woods got a 2-yard touchdown to push the lead to 28-7. That was set up by cornerback Elliot Brow who had his second interception of the night. Brow was injured on the play.
“He plays bigger than what he is," Clear Springs head coach Craig Dailey said about Brow's impact and heart. "People want to go after him, but he understands leverage. He probably has a broken arm but hopefully we can cast it up and he can go with it."
Jenkins struck again with a 67-yard touchdown catch from Sam Miller to keep it close for the Horns, 28-14, which was the score at halftime.
The third quarter started with a methodical five-minute Chargers’ touchdown drive that ended with a Bryce Ryden catch in the corner of the end zone for a 35-14 lead.
After several penalties, Rooker scrambled for another home team touchdown for the final score, 42-14.
“It’s about us being consistent," Dailey said. "The two touchdowns we gave up on defense was because we didn’t line up right even though we practiced it all week. We also can’t turn the ball over against good football teams. That’s what we can learn from this."
The Chargers travel to Katy next Saturday to take on the Tigers with a 6 p.m. kickoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.