LA MARQUE
Coaches and players came and went, but the one constant in the success of the La Marque Cougars athletic program was Kathy Maly, so much so that she earned the title of “Mrs. Cougar” for her loving and (occasionally) strict demeanor.
Cougars past and present spent Friday honoring Maly, who died late Thursday at the age of 75.
“She had a connection with every kid that came through the athletic office,” said Dwayne Dever, who was a standout for the Cougars football team before attending Rice University. “I’m proud to have known this jewel as a high schooler and 14 years later as a colleague.”
Maly saw dozens of athletes who grew up to have kids eventually walking the same athletic hallways. She was front and center for each of the five state football championships the team produced from 1995 to 2006, the Cougars’ state title run in softball in 1997 along with numerous state champions in track and field and powerlifting.
From the late Hugh Massey (football) and Bill Sinches (boys basketball), Maly was the gatekeeper for the likes of coaches Leon Carr, Larry Nowotny, Alan Weddell, Larry Walker, Bryan Erwin, Darrell Jordan, Mike Jackson, Carrie Augsten, Vicki Sorensen and Julian Byrd.
“So many thoughts and too few words right now,” said Erwin, who guided the Coogs to state 4A, Division II football titles in 2003 and 2006.
Maly was always the overjoyed mother when it came to the hundreds of LMHS athletes who eventually found success not only in collegiate and professional sports but as positive influences in communities throughout the country and, in some cases, internationally.
Among the many touched by her was Mike Lockwood, who led the Coogs Sports Net broadcast team for more than 20 years before signing off after the 2017 football season.
“She was one of my Sunday school teachers as a child,” said Lockwood. “I, too, was one of those “sons” she watched over.”
Married for 56 years to her husband, Bennie, Maly is survived by daughters Janet and Susan, two grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A public viewing will be held at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Services for Maly will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in La Marque at 10 a.m. Monday.
