While Mother Nature brought out her worst, Texas City’s defense responded with their best.
Needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Stingarees allowed just 107 total yards of offense as they downed Santa Fe 23-7 at TCISD Stadium on Friday night. The victory improved Texas City to 5-4 overall and 4-3 in District 9-5A-II heading into next Friday’s regular season finale at Nederland.
“I was proud of the way they came out,” said Stingarees coach Shone Evans, whose defense allowed just seven first downs. “They played their tails off all night.”
The game was played in a torrential downpour for much of the evening, which severely limited Santa Fe’s (5-4, 2-4) passing game. The Indians were able to throw just seven times and managed 22 yards on two completions.
Texas City’s offense wasn’t prolific but Caleb Bell’s two first quarter touchdown runs would be all they needed on the night.
Bell (16 carries, 164 yards) gave the Stings a 7-0 lead when he sprinted 64 yards for a touchdown with 6:54 left in the first quarter before adding a 71-yard touchdown run that gave Texas City a 14-0 lead with 48 seconds left in the opening stanza.
“The first quarter killed us,” said Santa Fe coach Blake Ryder, who made his first appearance in Texas City after spending the previous 10 seasons as an assistant for the Stings. “The early touchdowns hurt us. We played well the last three quarters, but they did enough to beat us in the first.”
After stopping a fake punt at the Santa Fe 15, the Stings extended the lead when Maurice Burton scored on the very first play to make it 21-0 at the 10:22 mark of the second.
A special teams miscue set up Santa Fe at the Texas City 20, allowing them to cash in when Jackson Stroud bulled his way to a 5-yard touchdown to trim the deficit to 21-7 with 3:58 before intermission.
Both defenses owned the second half with the lone score coming when Santa Fe fumbled a punt out of the end zone with 9:25 remaining.
Santa Fe closes out the regular season with a 7 p.m. home date against Fort Bend Willowridge on Friday.
“We still have a chance at the playoffs, but we will focus on playing Santa Fe football and worry about everything else,” said Ryder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.