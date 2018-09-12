HITCHCOCK
In Hitchcock’s slot-T offense, it’s all about gaining yardage on the ground, and the two running backs leading the charge for the Bulldogs this season are Tyger Turner and Deonza McCardell.
Both backs are well aware of their responsibility to the team.
“If we don’t get the offense moving, it’s not going to go well,” Turner said.
Both seniors, Turner and McCardell said the fact that this will be their last seasons of high school football is motivating the two football workaholics to put in even more effort, staying after practice every day and coming in early in the morning to work out.
“They’ve always been hard workers in our offseason program,” Hitchcock head coach Craig Smith said. “They’re two of the strongest guys on our team, and they run like it. They’re hard to bring down. Both of them run with some authority, and they do a great job for us. This year, they’ve taken on the leadership role.”
When it comes to leadership styles, both McCardell and Turner are lead-by-example kind of guys — letting their actions on the field speak loudest.
“We like to make noise with our pads,” Turner said.
“We don’t really like doing all that talking,” McCardell said. “Everybody else talks and says how they’re going to beat us and all that. We show them what’s up when we’re out there on that field.”
As far as the duo’s physical abilities as running backs go, McCardell is the speedier and more elusive runner, while Turner is the powerhouse of the Bulldogs’ rushing attack. The two basically combine to be the perfect running back.
“If we were just one person, I don’t know who would stop us,” McCardell said.
Neither Turner nor McCardell could say which of them leads the team in rushing because, for them, it’s not a competition between the two.
“We’re just getting at this, we want to see each other eat,” McCardell said. “It doesn’t matter. We want each other to make it and be on top.”
Hitchcock’s opponent this week is a newfound rival in the La Marque Cougars, and while Turner and McCardell — who also both play a variety of positions on defense — are ready to face their neighbors to the northeast, they are both also looking at the bigger picture.
“We’re excited for this week, but this isn’t the only game we’re worrying about,” Turner said. “We’re worrying about down the road when district starts and playoffs.”
And both of the Bulldogs’ field generals have their team goals set as high as possible this season.
“I’m trying to make it to December and play at AT&T,” Turner said. “That’s my dream, right there. My biggest goal this year, going to state.”
The Hitchcock-La Marque game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday at Stingaree Stadium in Texas City.
