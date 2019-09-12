HITCHCOCK
When the La Marque Cougars and Hitchcock Bulldogs tangle in the latest chapter of their young rivalry, it’ll be about more than bragging rights, as both teams are looking to make improvements ahead of district play.
“We’re 0-2 right now, but we’ve got a lot of kids who are giving everything they’ve got,” Hitchcock head coach Craig Smith said. “We’re looking to right the ship. It’s going to show us a lot about our team, not only team-wise, but individual-wise.
“It’s a game about being selfless and not selfish, and in times like this, you’re going to be tested,” Smith added. “You’re going to find out who’s going to lay it all on the line for their teammates.”
The key aspect the Bulldogs are hoping to improve upon in pursuit of their first win of the season is sustaining drives and not allowing turnovers and penalties to cause promising marches down the field to stall.
“We’ve put together some great drives in the first two games, and penalties have kind of stalled them,” Smith said. “Against Brazosport, we put the ball in the end zone four times, and on the fifth one, it finally counted. We had two 70-yard touchdown runs called back, negated by penalties, early on.”
The Coogs (1-1) are entering Friday’s matchup coming off the momentum of their first win of the season, which in and of itself is already a major step forward, as last season La Marque played six games plus a bye week before recording a victory.
“Everybody needs a win to see the benefit of their hard work,” La Marque head coach Shone Evans said. “These guys have been working hard since November. As soon as the clock said 0:00, we started working, and I needed them to see the benefit of that. We’ve still got a long way to go. We’re, by no means, there yet. But, this time of year, when you can see yourself taking steps, that’s what we want."
La Marque’s stout defense will face arguably its toughest test of the season, so far, against Hitchcock, which can operate out of the drastically different slot-T and spread formations on offense. The key, Evans said, will be to play disciplined assignment football and adhere to their credo of “DYJ” — “Do Your Job.”
“Coach Smith does a great job with those guys over there,” Evans said. “They’re going to be big. They’re going to be strong. They’re multiple on offense now. They’re not going to just have everyone in a phone booth. They’re going to spread you out, and they have a wonderful young quarterback and some huge receivers.
“So, they can do that, and then, when they want to, they can go back home and get everyone back in the phone booth and just mash you to death,” Evans added. “He does great over there, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
For Hitchcock, the key will be to not play lackadaisically against La Marque’s tough defense.
“They’re very fast on defense, and they do a good job flying to the ball,” Smith said. “We’re definitely going to have to get after it.”
Kickoff for the La Marque-Hitchcock game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium.
“We’re looking forward to a big crowd and finally getting to play at home; this is our first home game of the season,” Smith said.
