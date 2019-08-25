CHARGERS FAST FACTS
Head coach: Craig Dailey (4th season)
2018 Record: 7-4, 6-0 in District 24-6A (lost to Alief Hastings, 45-38 in bi-district round)
Returning starters: 7 offense, 4 defense
Key players: QB Garrett Rooker, WR Isaiah Bibb, OL Ryan Knaus, OL Colton Grier, DB Kirk Collins
HOT READ
Clear Springs blasted through 24-6A in 2018 behind an offense that averaged more than 45 points per game before losing to Alief Hastings in the playoffs. Behind a talented offensive line featuring Colton Grier and Ryan Knaus, the Chargers will have the freedom to unleash QB Garrett Rooker for his senior season. With a deep wide receiving corps headed by Isaiah Bibb, Kaleb Hymes and Seth Staats, the Chargers should be able to create tough one-on-one matchups for defenses as they spread the ball up and down the field in what head coach Craig Dailey hopes is a balanced scheme.
Defensively, look for a speedy secondary headed by Kirk Collins, a state champion 110-meter hurdler, along with Michael McBride and Hymes to create havoc. With only four starters back, Springs will need big seasons from end Jacob Muellner and linebacker Cameron Reffels as it goes toe-to-toe with Dickinson for the top slot in the district standings.
– Bill Beck
PLAYER TO WATCH
Garrett Rooker, senior, QB
A three-year starter for the Chargers, Rooker is the head of what’s consistently been a high-powered offensive attack. The 6-3 senior has the athleticism to pass and run in Springs’ pro-style offense, but it’s his strong arm that was used to pile up 24 passing touchdowns and more than 1,800 yards.
“He’s a great kid on an off the field," Dailey said. "He’s the kind of quarterback who can do a lot of things and we’ll put a lot on his plate."
– Bill Beck
QUOTABLE
“With winning the district three years in a row, everybody wants a piece of us. For three years, we tell (players) that we have a bullseye on us. That’s part of life. Everyone wants to beat us and we have to take that swagger outside the district.”
— Clear Springs head coach Craig Dailey on his team’s mindset heading into the 2019 season
2019 SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 vs Converse Judson, 6 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Klein Collins, 6 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs George Ranch, 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Katy, 6 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs Clear Falls, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Clear Brook, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Alvin, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1 vs Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
Nov. 8 vs Clear Creek, 7 p.m.
