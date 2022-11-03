Dickinson needed to recharge its battery and hit the reset button.
The Gators got what they wanted as quarterback John Solomon returned to the lineup after being sidelined with an illness a week ago and the led the way in an easy 45-7 victory over Clear Brook on Thursday night at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
Coach John Snelson’s club, which was stunned a week ago at Clear Creek, refocused after a hard week of practice and hit its stride quickly in closing its District 24-6A season at 4-2.
“Man, last week was a tough one. We needed to get that taste out of our mouth,” Snelson said. “We did crack them hard (in practice). We weren’t going to self pity and we got after them and they did a good job of responding and blocking out the noise.
“Whenever you lose a game like that, lots of naysayers are in those kids’ ears. I’m just proud of them for blocking out that noise.’’
Dickinson’s victory, its 11th straight over Clear Brook, started with Solomon, a junior who ran for two first-half touchdowns and tossed scoring passes of 23 and 38 yards to Marquis Johnson, a dynamic senior who also scored on a 14-yard reverse.
After a Chance Gage 21-yard field goal and a Solomon-to-Johnson TD made it 10-0 early, Wolverine defensive end Hamza Kahn picked off a pass from Brett Bacon on Dickinson’s next possession. The turnover set up Clear Brook for a five-play drive which ended with a 31-yard TD pass from Jesse Shelton to Lance Kellum.
But after scoring runs of 15 and 9 yards by Solomon in a span of 2:15 late in the second quarter, the rout was on.
The Gator defense then took over in the second half, forcing four three-and-out drives from the Wolverines while allowing four first total first downs for the game. Dickinson stuffed Clear Brook, which ended the season 1-9 overall and 1-5 in the district, limiting the hosts to 26 rushing yards in 26 attempts.
Vernon Glover gave the Gators a defensive TD when he recovered the ball in the end zone after a high Wolverine snap on a punt.
With a 7-3 record, the Gators now enter the Region III-6A bi-district round of the UIL state tournament next week by heading to Pearland.
“We start all over. Everybody is 0-and-0,” Snelson said. “We didn’t didn’t get what we wanted off that second season, but we finished this thing well and will get a little momentum going into the playoffs.”
