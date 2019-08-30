FREEPORT
The Hitchcock Bulldogs traveled to Freeport to face the Brazosport Exporters on Friday to kick off the 2019 season. Brazosport turned the tables on Hitchcock, bouncing back from a previous loss to the Bulldogs last season, as the Exporters capitalized on Hitchcock’s mistakes to take the win, 33-8.
Hitchcock started the half on its own 20-yard line and would end the drive where it started. The Exporters held the Bulldogs to a three-and-out, leaving Brazosport to start their night with great field position. Three plays later, the Exporters found the end zone by means of their senior running back, Darrell Preston.
The following possession, Hitchcock inched its way farther from its own 20 and found open field, as the Bulldogs began to piece their drive gain positive yardage. Plagued with penalties, Hitchcock had back-to-back 70-plus yard runs by quarterback Christian Dorsey and running back Shemar Johnson called back.
However, the momentum had already transitioned to the Bulldog offense as Hitchcock capped off an 80-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown by Jamarcus Davis. With successfully completing the two-point conversion, the score totaled at 8-7 in the Bulldog’s favor with 11:55 left in the second quarter.
The momentum was still on Hitchcock’s side as the Bulldog defense held the Exporters to a three-and-out and forced a punt to start another drive in their own territory. After picking up a first down, Brazosport forced a turnover, intercepting Dorsey’s pass at the 45-yard line.
The Exporters turned this into a two-play drive, ending with a 45-yard touchdown pass as Brazosport retook the lead 13-8. Hitchcock had the chance to take the lead going into halftime, but the Exporter defense forced a turnover on downs, as the score remained the same at 13-8, Brazosport.
Brazosport received the kickoff to start the second half but was met with the Bulldogs’ defense as the Exporters were forced to punt. This would be the last time Brazosport was to punt as each following procession they would go onto score, with the exception of a fumble that Hitchcock recovered.
Brazosport continued to dominate the second half, as the Exporters intercepted the ball for the second time of the night that lead to another touchdown. As the Bulldogs tried to piece together a trip that could result in a touchdown, they were faced with two crucial fourth downs on which they failed to convert. Hitchcock’s effort fell short as Brazosport ran down the clock to secure the win, 33-8.
Hitchcock plays in East Benard on Friday as they face the state-ranked Brahmas at 7:30 pm..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.