Mother Nature played havoc on Tuesday but not enough to keep the Friendswood Mustangs from advancing to the Region III-5A team tennis semifinals.
After a couple of rain delays, Friendswood, the District 22-5A winner, defeated Nederland in the regional quarterfinals at Barbers Hill High School, 10-2, to earn a berth in Thursday's Region III-5A Championships in Katy against either Georgetown or Pflugerville Connally.
But fate was not as kind to District 22-5A colleague Ball High, as the Tors fell to Alvin Shadow Creek, 16-3, in their regional quarterfinal at Manvel High School.
Meanwhile, in Region III-6A quarterfinal action that started at Lee College in Baytown and was forced to move to The Fitness Center at South Shore Harbour's indoor courts in League City because of the pestering wet stuff, Humble Kingwood was leading Clear Creek after the doubles, 5-2.
“It was a tough evening,” Ball High head coach Kim LeGate said afterward. “(The players) played hard all the way to the end. I'm so proud of all their accomplishments this season.”
The Tors trailed after the doubles, 6-1, then were swept on the girls' side of the court in singles.
Mack Jobe and William Harris picked up Ball High's only win in the doubles, taking the No. 3 boys matchup in three sets, 4-6, 6-4, 10-5.
Later, in the boys singles, Harris was victorious again, winning the No. 5 match against Connor Stump, 6-3, 6-3.
The Tors' Bryce Rosales also won at No. 6, 8-5.
“It was an unbelievable season,” said LeGate, whose team was making its first-ever regional team tennis appearance in school history as the 22-5A runner-up.
As for Friendswood, the Mustangs were in complete control throughout, owning a 6-1 command after the doubles before icing the win with straight-set singles victories by Nina Gonzalez, Mia Gonzalez, Noah Smistad and Adric Christensen.
Christensen's was the clincher, a 6-1, 6-0 romp past Tommy Hoang in the boys' No. 2 slot.
Nina Gonzalez started off the singles wins with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout against Grace Rigby in the No. 4 girls.
Earlier, all three of Friendswood's boys doubles teams won, with Race Haas and Smistad prevailing at No. 1 over Brandon Do and Tercel Jimenez 7-5, 6-4.
Adding to the boys' victories were No. 2 Andrew Litzinger/Kiertan Patel and No. 3 Aiden Anderson/Josh Grewal.
In the girls doubles, winning were the Mustangs' No. 1 Maura Mitchell/Quinn Radtke and No. 3 Nicole Mbibi/Linh Van.
Also, Friendswood's mixed doubles team of Nina Gonzalez and Frank Lu rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 effort past Laurel Marroquin and Saahir Dhanani.
