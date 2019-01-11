FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Mustangs used a balanced attack — beating the Crosby Cougars inside, outside and on the boards — to lock down a 48-36 win to improve to 3-2 in District 22-5A on Friday night at Friendswood High School.
Leading the way for the Mustangs was senior Renyck Robertson with 11 points. Robertson and junior Hudson Bockart led the Mustangs on a 9-2 run to open the second half for a 29-19 lead that the Mustangs would never relinquish.
Leading 20-17 to start the second half, Bockhart found a loose ball, ran the length of the floor and shielded his body from a defender to make a difficult layup before crashing into the wall.
A free throw from Bockhart put the Mustangs up 23-17 with 5:56 to play in the third quarter.
Robertson hauled in an offensive rebound off of a missed 3-pointer and laid the ball in the basket, drawing a foul and an and-one opportunity.
Robertson sank the free throw and a later drained a 3-pointer from the left side giving the Mustangs the 29-19 lead with 3:26 left in the third quarter.
Free throws by senior Ben McAndrews and senior Ian Bivins, followed by a 3-pointer by senior post Thomas Hamre gave the Mustangs a 34-21 lead with 50 seconds left in a Mustang-owned third quarter.
Hamre began the fourth quarter converting on an and-one opportunity, followed by Bivins knifing his way through the lane and to the rim for a layup.
Bockhart, sophomore Cole Kelly and Bivins each added a field goal apiece, giving the Mustangs their largest lead of the game at 46-30 with 2:57 left in the game.
Cougar sophomore Jaylen Herman (who scored 14 points) rallied his troops, as the Cougars didn’t quit, making it tough for the Mustangs to close out the game, cutting the Mustangs lead to 46-36.
Crosby sophomore Kaleb Stewart (14 points) kept his team in the hunt in the first half, scoring eight of his 14 points.
Herman and Stewart combined to score 28 of their team's 36 points.
Following Robertson in scoring for Friendswood was Hamre with eight points, followed by Gracen McGregor with seven points, Kelly and Bivins with six points each, and Bockhart with five points.
Friendswood have another home game against Baytown Lee (2-3) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Cougars, who drop to 3-2, look to rebound against Santa Fe (0-5) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
