LEAGUE CITY
With a good amount of returners bringing sound fundamentals and a promising group of newcomers expected to contribute, the Clear Spring Chargers will look to take their volleyball program another step forward this season.
“They love to play volleyball, they like each other, they all work hard and they’re super competitive people,” Clear Springs head coach Shannon McClellen said. “Hopefully, that will benefit me in some tight games — the competitive nature of our team, as a whole. Instead of just wanting to go out and have fun playing volleyball, I think they really want to be one of those teams that is a standout team.”
A consistent playoff contender in recent years and regional tournament qualifier three seasons ago, the Chargers will aim for the program’s first district championship this season.
“It’s going to be hard, our district is so tough,” McClellen said. “You’ve got Brook, Falls and Creek that are always in the running. And Dickinson has looked good in summer leagues, and Chandra (Eager) does a good job with them over at Lake. It obviously benefits us that Friendswood is not in our district anymore. But, our goal is to win district. I think we have the talent to do that, but it’s not going to be easy.”
One of Clear Springs’ top returners will be sophomore outside hitter Shiya Richardson, who was the district newcomer of the year last season.
“She’s got that rookie year under her belt, so I’m expecting some big things from her, for sure,” McClellen said.
Also expected to lead the way for Clear Springs will be a trio of senior three-year varsity players in setter Massiel Coronado, libero Hannah Crawford and outside hitter Kenadee Poye.
This year’s Chargers team won’t be the biggest, but what they lack in size, they make up for with strong ball control, passing and defense, McClellen said. McClellen also feels like this year’s crop of players won’t be overly reliant on just one hitter to put away kills.
“Haley Moses has worked really hard, and she’s better than she was last year, which is saying a lot,” McClellen said. “I think she’s going to be one of my go-to players, along with Shiya. And with both of my hitters on the right side, I think we’re going to be able to move the ball around a lot more this year.”
The Chargers start their season at 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday at home against Cypress Ranch, and then later in the week, they will enter the Adidas John Turner Classic tournament.
