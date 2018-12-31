A new year brings some potential for new developments on the Galveston County high school sports scene. The following are some items to keep an eye on in 2019.
WILL FOOTBALL BOUNCE BACK?
The 2018 season was a down year locally, by the county’s very high standards.
Perennial postseason mainstays Friendswood and Texas City missed the playoffs, while Ball High took a big step backward after making the playoffs last season for the first time in a number of years. La Marque struggled to a playoff berth, and only one county team (Dickinson) won a UIL playoff game.
On a positive note, the Santa Fe Indians reached the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade, and although they lose a quality senior class and will still have to contend with a difficult district, the program appears to be a legitimate contender. On the private school scene, the Bay Area Christian program looks like it’s back on track coming off a trip to the TAPPS state semifinals.
In District 24-6A, it’ll be interesting to see if any team can step up to challenge three-time defending district champion Clear Springs or Dickinson as the top dogs in the conference. Clear Creek could be poised for a return to the playoffs for the first time since its district championship in 2015, while Clear Falls continues to improve.
District 10-5A-I won’t get any easier for Ball High, Friendswood and Texas City, as state finalist Alvin Shadow Creek returns the bulk of its key players, and Richmond Foster and Angleton show no signs of slowing down. Fort Bend Hightower being under the tutelage of a new head coach will certainly open a potential playoff window for at least one of the three county teams.
READY TO TURN A CORNER?
The Dickinson Gators boys basketball team has held at least a share of the District 24-6A title for three years in a row, but just have one playoff win in those three years to show for their excellent regular season success.
Could this be the year that the Gators make a deep playoff run? They’ll have one of the Houston area’s best players — junior point guard Tramon Mark — to lead another quality crop of guards. But, first things first, as they attempt to go for a district championship four-peat.
Another team poised for a breakout campaign this year could be the Clear Springs Chargers softball team. Last season, the Chargers were runners-up in a tough District 24-6A despite starting six freshmen.
After last season’s first-round playoff exit, these youngsters are bound to be older, wiser and better this year, and the district is shaping up to be more wide-open in 2019. The key for Clear Springs will be finding a pitcher to fill the sizable shoes of ace Kelly Maxwell, who is now a part of the Oklahoma State softball program.
NEW FRONTIERS
While realignment dealt a heavy blow to several county football teams in 2018, it presents a bevy of opportunities for local teams in basketball.
In Class 5A boys basketball, no longer will Ball High and Texas City be up against the gauntlet of one of the state’s most difficult districts dominated by Fort Bend ISD powerhouses, as the new District 22-5A’s playoff spots are wide open for the taking. This also makes postseason hopes brighter for Friendswood, which drops from Class 6A.
On the girls’ side in Class 5A, Ball High looks poised to remain a district title favorite, while Friendswood also has slid into the role of playoff contender after dropping from Class 6A
La Marque’s boys team returns several key parts from a team that made an unexpectedly quality playoff run last season, but while the Cougars should be set for another strong regular season, they will face the challenge of a much deeper playoff pool as they move up to Class 4A from 3A.
