Galveston County high school football

WEEK 1

Thursday, Aug. 29

Santa Fe vs. Pasadena Dobie (Pasadena Veterans Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 30

Clear Creek vs. Baytown Sterling (Stallworth Stadium), 7 p.m.

Clear Falls vs. South Houston (Pasadena Veterans Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.

Richmond George Ranch at Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Ball High vs. La Marque (Etheredge Stadium), 7 p.m.

Dayton at Friendswood, 7 p.m.

El Campo at Texas City, 7 p.m.

Hitchcock at Brazosport, 7:30 p.m.

Katy St. John XXIII at Bay Area Christian, 7 p.m.

Houston Northland Christian vs. O’Connell (Courville Stadium), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Converse Judson vs. Clear Springs (Challenger Columbia Stadium), 6 p.m.

High Island vs. Seguin Lifegate (Caress Stadium), 7 p.m.

