Galveston County high school football
WEEK 1
Thursday, Aug. 29
Santa Fe vs. Pasadena Dobie (Pasadena Veterans Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 30
Clear Creek vs. Baytown Sterling (Stallworth Stadium), 7 p.m.
Clear Falls vs. South Houston (Pasadena Veterans Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.
Richmond George Ranch at Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Ball High vs. La Marque (Etheredge Stadium), 7 p.m.
Dayton at Friendswood, 7 p.m.
El Campo at Texas City, 7 p.m.
Hitchcock at Brazosport, 7:30 p.m.
Katy St. John XXIII at Bay Area Christian, 7 p.m.
Houston Northland Christian vs. O’Connell (Courville Stadium), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Converse Judson vs. Clear Springs (Challenger Columbia Stadium), 6 p.m.
High Island vs. Seguin Lifegate (Caress Stadium), 7 p.m.
