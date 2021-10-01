Dickinson’s De’Rion Crooms makes a juggling catch against Clear Creek’s Cah’lil Ward before running into the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Dickinson’s Marquis Johnson makes a grab along the sideline for big yardage against Clear Creek’s Quinton Gray during the first quarter at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Dickinson’s Marquis Johnson runs out of bounds after a sideline reception for big yardage against Clear Creek’s Quinton Gray during the first quarter at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Clear Creek’s Jeremiah Crum breaks between Dickinson defenders Jabari Ellison and Vernon Glover for first down yardage during the first quarter at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Stuart Villanueva/The Daily News
Dickinson quarterback Luke Martin leaps past Clear Creek defenders to score during the first quarter at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Stuart Villanueva/The Daily News
Dickinson’s Kolby Harris upends Clear Creek’s Rocky Ketchum during the first quarter at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Stuart Villanueva/The Daily News
Stuart Villanueva/The Daily News
Clear Creek players get the crown pumped during the second quarter against Dickinson at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Stuart Villanueva/The Daily News
The Clear Creek Cavaliers drill team lines up before the Wildcats’ home game against Dickinson at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Stuart Villanueva/The Daily News
A Clear Creek fan in the student section holds up an inflatable gator at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Stuart Villanueva/The Daily News
Clear Creek’s Jeremiah Crum runs past Dickinson defensive back Jabari Ellison during the first quarter at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Stuart Villanueva/The Daily News
Clear Creek’s Quinton Gray breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Dickinson’s Marquis Johnson during the second quarter at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Stuart Villanueva/The Daily News
The Dickinson Gators rush onto the field before their road matchup with Clear Creek at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Stuart Villanueva/The Daily News
Stuart Villanueva/The Daily News
Dickinson’s Reggie Sanders outruns Clear creek defenders on his way to the end zone during the first quarter at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Stuart Villanueva/The Daily News
Stuart Villanueva/The Daily News
Dickinson’s Kolby Harris steps in front of a pass intended for Clear Creek’s Colby Threadgill during the second quarter at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Stuart Villanueva/The Daily News
Dickinson’s Micah Barnett dives over Clear Creek’s Cah’lil Ward during the second quarter at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
