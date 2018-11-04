With the final week of the season this week, some teams will look to keep playoff hopes alive, others will jostle for more favorable playoff seeding, some are already locked into their playoff position, and the rest will be playing for pride.
What to watch for in Week 11 is laid out in the following playoff picture. Also laid out is the full schedule and district standings.
PLAYOFF PICTURE
• District 24-6A: The district’s Division I playoff seeds are all locked up, as Clear Springs clinched the No. 1 seed and Dickinson is locked in as the No. 2 seed. Division II’s seeding is still up in the air. The winner of the Clear Brook-Clear Lake game this week will decide the No. 1 seed. The loser of that game gets the No. 2 seed, unless Clear Creek upsets Clear Springs in the Fight for 518 to possibly force its way into the playoffs or at least create a tiebreaker scenario.
• District 10-5A-I: In its first varsity season, Alvin Shadow Creek has clinched the district title, and Angleton is locked into the No. 2 seed regardless of the outcome of its game this week against Friendswood. Fort Bend Hightower can clinch the No. 3 seed with a win over Richmond Foster. Foster is guaranteed a playoff spot, but a loss to Hightower drops the Falcons from No. 3 to No. 4. Currently on the outside looking in, Friendswood will need to beat Angleton and have Foster defeat Hightower to make the playoffs as the No. 4 seed.
• District 12-5A-II: All four of the district’s playoff teams, but the seeding will come down to a pair of head-to-head matchups. One of the state’s best rivalry games between Nederland and Port Neches-Groves will decide the district champion, despite PN-G’s recently forfeited win over Crosby. The winner of Santa Fe’s game against Barbers Hill will determine the district’s No. 3 seed, with the loser finishing fourth and left facing a first-round playoff game against a daunting Fort Bend Marshall team.
• District 11-4A-II: The playoff teams and their respective seeds are all but decided in this one with Wharton going to the postseason as the district champion, Sweeny as the 2-seed, La Marque in third place, and Houston Washington in fourth. It would take two substantial upsets — Washington over Sweeny and Houston Kashmere over La Marque — for La Marque and Washington to trade places.
• District 13-3A-I: Altair Rice Consolidated clinched the district championship in last week’s showdown against Columbus, which will have to settle for the runner-up spot. Hitchcock’s game against Palacios will determine which of those teams enters the playoffs as a 3-seed and which will be the fourth-place finisher.
WEEK 11 SCHEDULE
Ball High at Texas City, 7 p.m. Friday
Clear Springs at Clear Creek (Veterans Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m. Friday
Alvin at Dickinson, 7 p.m. Friday
Friendswood at Angleton, 7 p.m. Friday
Barbers Hill at Santa Fe, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Houston Kashmere at La Marque, 7 p.m. Friday
Hitchcock at Palacios, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Houston Lutheran North at Bay Area Christian, 7 p.m. Friday
Bye: Clear Falls
DISTRICT GLIMPSE
District 24-6A
Clear Springs — 5-0
Dickinson — 4-1
Clear Lake — 3-2
Clear Creek — 2-3
Clear Brook — 2-3
Clear Falls — 2-4
Alvin — 0-5
Last week’s results
Clear Brook 68, Alvin 14
Clear Falls 45, Clear Creek 42
Clear Springs 52, Clear Lake 0
Bye: Dickinson
District 10-5A-I
Alvin Shadow Creek — 6-0
Angleton — 5-1
Richmond Foster — 4-2
Fort Bend Hightower — 3-3
Friendswood — 3-3
Rosenberg Terry — 2-4
Ball High — 1-5
Texas City — 0-6
Last week’s results
Shadow Creek 28, Hightower 12
Angleton 34, Ball High 10
Friendswood 42, Terry 14
Foster 31, Texas City 24
District 11-4A-II
Wharton — 4-0
Sweeny — 3-1
La Marque — 2-2
Houston Washington — 2-2
Houston Kashmere — 1-3
Houston Scarborough — 0-4
Last week’s results
Sweeny 63, Kashmere 6
Washington 63, Scarborough 6
Wharton 21, La Marque 14
District 13-3A-I
Altair Rice Consolidated — 4-0
Columbus — 3-1
Hitchcock — 2-2
Palacios — 2-2
Boling — 1-3
Hempstead — 0-4
• Last week’s results
Hitchcock 54, Boling 41
Rice Consolidated 27, Columbus 24
Palacios 40, Hempstead 33
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.