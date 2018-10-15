Four local entries from Districts 24-6A and 22-5A open team tennis postseason bi-district action today, each wanting to make their way to Aggieland on Oct. 31-Nov. 1 for the University Interscholastic League state tournament in College Station.
Clear Creek and Clear Falls are the 24-6A hopefuls, while Friendswood and Ball High head 22-5A’s top contenders.
“I am excited to see what this team can do in the playoffs,” said Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise, whose 9-6 Wildcats face off against Alief Hastings, District 23-6A’s third-place finisher, at 3:30 p.m. today at Manvel High School.
“We are a different team compared to in August,” Geise said. “We are at full health across the board, and the players are hitting to each individual’s best ability at the moment.”
Clear Creek, District 24-6A’s runner-up, is led by Carter Crookston on the boys’ side of the net and Alejandra Lopez for the girls.
“It has been nice to lead off every match with Alejandra and Carter,” Geise said. “Those two players at the top have given us a chance with every team. They almost automatically get us three or four points versus every opponent.
“But, in the end, it’s a team sport, and we need 10 other players to step up in the playoffs if we want to advance far.”
Meantime, Clear Falls, 24-6A’s fourth-place finisher, is opening the postseason against a tough first-round opponent, District 23 champion Pearland Dawson, ranked No. 23 in the state and No. 7 in Region III-6A.
The two will square off at Dawson High School today starting at 3 p.m.
Clear Falls is coming off a 14-5 win over District 22-6A third-place finisher Pasadena Dobie in a warmup match Friday at Dobie High School.
“To have a chance to move on, we’re going to need to perform well in the doubles and execute an aggressive game plan,” Knights first-year head coach Adam Kent said.
“We took care of the teams we were supposed to beat and learned some valuable lessons from taking some early season losses.”
Against Dobie, Clear Falls carried a slim 4-3 advantage into the singles, where the Knights dominated, including a clean straight-sets sweep in the boys’ matchups.
Texas Tech University-bound Reed Collier advanced the charge with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Sebastian Delgado in the No. 1 singles.
Recording singles victories, as well, were the boys’ David Castillo, Chris Alberto, Blake Goodman, Arya Shah and Jacob Broussard, and the girls’ Brissa Mendoza, Calli Ard, Madison McGaugh and Rachel Baud.
McGaugh turned in the decisive 10th win with a 6-1, 6-1 effort past Gisell Morales in the No. 4 singles.
Friendswood, the District 22-5A champion, also got in a warmup match Friday at Katy Tompkins but was on the short end of 12-6 score to 6A’s No. 16 state-ranked and No. 3 region-ranked team.
“Losing this one doesn’t affect what happens after Friday,” Mustangs head coach David Cook said. “Sometimes it helps when we get a wake-up call late in the season.”
Friendswood, ranked No. 14 in the state and No. 3 in Region III-5A, faces Dayton, District 21-5A’s fourth-place finisher, at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Deer Park High School’s south campus.
“We feel like we have a strong chance to go through the regional rounds and win all of them,” Cook said. “But it won’t be easy for us.
“We always focus on the match at hand, but in the back of my mind I have been preparing the team for a late October region tournament run all season.”
The 14-3 Mustangs will be led by the boys’ Race Haas and the girls’ Quinn Radtke.
As for the Ball High Tors, they will travel to Baytown today to be challenged by Port Neches-Groves, District 21-5A’s third-place finisher, at Goose Creek Memorial High School.
Match time is 3:30 p.m.
“One of our team’s mottos is, ‘Start strong, end strong,’” Ball High head coach Kim LeGate said of her 5-1 Tors, the 22-5A runners-up to Friendswood.
Leading the way will be the boys’ Tony Corrales and the girls’ Maya Leisey.
TODAY’S BI-DISTRICT SCHEDULE
Class 6A
Clear Falls vs. Pearland Dawson at Dawson High School, Pearland, 3 p.m.
Clear Creek vs. Alief Hastings at Manvel High School, 3:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Friendswood vs. Dayton at Deer Park High School South, 3 p.m.
Ball High vs. Port Neches-Groves at Goose Creek Memorial High School, Baytown, at 3:30 p.m.
