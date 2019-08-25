1) Chad Lindberg, OL, Clear Creek
It’s rare that a player in the unheralded role of offensive lineman finds himself in contention for county player of the year, but that’s just how good Lindberg is. Standing 6 feet, 6 inches and more than 320 pounds, the Under Armour All-American Lindberg’s size and skills made him one of the highest ranked and most sought after college football recruits, and he made his college decision official July 28, committing to the University of Georgia.
2) Mike Welch, QB, Dickinson
Returning to lead a Gators offense that should once again be explosive, the dual-threat senior quarterback Welch enters this season coming off a 2018 campaign that saw him throw for 2,611 yards (65 percent completion percentage) and 25 touchdowns, and log 817 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on 109 carries. Welch was an all-district first team pick and all-state honoree last season, and this season was one of just four quarterbacks named to the 2019 Touchdown Club of Houston’s preseason team.
3) Clarence Dalton, RB, Ball High
It will be a uphill battle for Dalton and the Tors competing in the loaded District 10-5A-I, but the big senior back is the real deal and a well-rounded weapon in Ball High’s attack. A University of Nevada commit, the 5-foot, 10-inch, 210-pound workhorse running back Dalton is coming off a 2018 season where he was named 10-5A-I’s offensive most valuable player.
4) Garrett Rooker, QB, Clear Springs
The defending District 24-6A champion Chargers once again will be expected to contend, along with Dickinson, for the district crown, and with the graduation of last season’s workhorse running back Todd Hudson, Rooker and the passing game could very well be more of a factor this season in what should still be an explosive offense. Returning weapons in WR/RB Isaiah Bibb, WR/RB Kaleb Hymes, WR Seth Staats and WR Reggie Carr should give the junior Rooker a plethora of options to rack up yards and touchdowns through the air.
5) Luke Grden, QB, Friendswood
After beginning his high school career with a bang late in his freshman season, Grden had a slight sophomore slump last season, but with the Mustangs poised to still throw the ball around quite a bit on offense, the potential for Grden to bounce back better than ever this season is a strong possibility. Big-bodied wide receiver Christian Lee, himself a former quarterback, should offer Grden a go-to target in the passing game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.