Friendswood outside hitter Cierra Pesak, center, celebrates the win against Rouse with the rest of the team after the Region III-5A semi-final match at the Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. The Mustangs will go on to play Manvel in the regional final match on Saturday.
Friendswood outside hitter Ashlyn Svoboda yells while right side Alessandra Meoni bumps the ball in defense during the fourth set against Rouse in the Region III-5A semi-final match at the Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Friendswood won the fourth set 25-20.
Sydney Paulk cheers for Friendswood as they get close to beating Rouse in the fourth set of the Region III-5A semi-final match at the Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Paulk was supporting the team as well as her mother, Head Coach Sarah Paulk.
Friendswood's Maddie Ritchey jumps in the air while celebrating a win against Rouse with the rest of the team in the Region III-5A semi-final match at the Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Friendswood will go on to play Manvel in the regional final match.
Friendswood setter Tori Weatherley sets the ball for a teammate in the first set against Rouse in the Region III-5A semi-final match at the Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. The Mustangs won the first set 25-20.
Friendswood right side Alessandra Meoni spikes the ball through Rouse outside hitter Grayson Schirpik, left, and middle blocker Madison Butler in the Region III-5A semi-final match at the Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Friendswood outside hitter Cierra Pesak bumps the ball over the net during the first set against Rouse in the Region III-5A semi-final match at the Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. The Mustangs won the match and will be advancing to the final round of regionals.
Linda Hubbard, left, watches the Region III-5A semi-final match between Friendswood and Rouse at the Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. The Mustangs will be back at the field house for the regional final match against Manvel.
Friendswood setter Tori Weatherley, left, and middle blocker Makensy Manbeck jump and defend the ball during the second set against Rouse in the Region III-5A semi-final match at the Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Friendswood outside hitter Ashlyn Svoboda bumps the ball to a teammate during the fourth set against Rouse in the Region III-5A semi-final match at the Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. The Mustangs won the match in four and will continue to the regional final match.
Friendswood libero Kate Bueche serves the ball to Rouse in the third set of the Region III-5A semi-final match at the Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Friendswood won the third set 25-15.
Friendswood outside hitter Cierra Pesak, center, celebrates the win against Rouse with the rest of the team after the Region III-5A semi-final match at the Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. The Mustangs will go on to play Manvel in the regional final match on Saturday.
Friendswood outside hitter Ashlyn Svoboda yells while right side Alessandra Meoni bumps the ball in defense during the fourth set against Rouse in the Region III-5A semi-final match at the Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Friendswood won the fourth set 25-20.
Sydney Paulk cheers for Friendswood as they get close to beating Rouse in the fourth set of the Region III-5A semi-final match at the Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Paulk was supporting the team as well as her mother, Head Coach Sarah Paulk.
Friendswood's Maddie Ritchey jumps in the air while celebrating a win against Rouse with the rest of the team in the Region III-5A semi-final match at the Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Friendswood will go on to play Manvel in the regional final match.
Friendswood setter Tori Weatherley sets the ball for a teammate in the first set against Rouse in the Region III-5A semi-final match at the Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. The Mustangs won the first set 25-20.
Friendswood right side Alessandra Meoni spikes the ball through Rouse outside hitter Grayson Schirpik, left, and middle blocker Madison Butler in the Region III-5A semi-final match at the Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Friendswood outside hitter Cierra Pesak bumps the ball over the net during the first set against Rouse in the Region III-5A semi-final match at the Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. The Mustangs won the match and will be advancing to the final round of regionals.
Linda Hubbard, left, watches the Region III-5A semi-final match between Friendswood and Rouse at the Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. The Mustangs will be back at the field house for the regional final match against Manvel.
Friendswood setter Tori Weatherley, left, and middle blocker Makensy Manbeck jump and defend the ball during the second set against Rouse in the Region III-5A semi-final match at the Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Friendswood outside hitter Ashlyn Svoboda bumps the ball to a teammate during the fourth set against Rouse in the Region III-5A semi-final match at the Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. The Mustangs won the match in four and will continue to the regional final match.
KELSEY WALLING/The Daily News
Friendswood libero Kate Bueche serves the ball to Rouse in the third set of the Region III-5A semi-final match at the Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Friendswood won the third set 25-15.
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs kicked it into a higher gear to close out their Region III-5A semifinal match against the Leander Rouse Lady Raiders, winning by the scores of 25-20, 21-25, 25-15 and 25-20 Friday night at Delmar Fieldhouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.