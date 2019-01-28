District play for Galveston County high school basketball is winding down, and the postseason looms in the near future. Local teams will look to solidify their playoff spots as action resumes Tuesday. Here’s a look at what’s going on.
TUESDAY’S GAMES TO WATCH
• Crosby at Ball High girls: In a rematch of a closely decided game in the first round of district play, the Ball High Lady Tors look to lock into a playoff spot, while fellow postseason hopeful Crosby will try to keep its hopes of moving up in the standings alive.
At 9-2 in the District 22-5A standings, Ball High will guarantee no worse than a third-place finish, while Crosby (7-4 in district) still has a shot at catching up to the Lady Tors and snagging a more favorable playoff matchup with a win.
The Lady Tors will look to build some offensive momentum with the postseason just around the corner, as they have hit the 50-point mark just once in their past eight games — including their 47-44 win at Crosby earlier in the season.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
• Clear Falls at Clear Lake girls: With a playoff spot already clinched, the Clear Falls Knights will look to avenge a home loss against the Clear Lake Falcons, which would also position them to take sole possession of District 24-6A’s runner-up slot with the possibility still alive for maybe a share of the district title (with a little help).
The Knights (8-2 in district) will have beaten every team in 24-6A at least once with a win over Clear Lake, which won the first matchup between the two, 38-34. The Falcons (7-2) officially clinch a playoff spot with a win and put themselves in a favorable spot to finish as the district’s runner-up.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
ALSO ON THE SCHEDULE TUESDAY
• Boys:
Ball High at Crosby, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at Clear Falls, 7 p.m.
Alvin at Clear Springs, 7 p.m.
Dickinson at Clear Brook, 7 p.m.
Friendswood at Galena Park, 7 p.m.
Baytown Lee at Santa Fe, 7 p.m.
Goose Creek Memorial at Texas City, 7 p.m.
Sweeny at La Marque, 7:30 p.m.
Tidehaven at Hitchcock, 7:30 p.m.
Sugar Land Logos Prep at Bay Area Christian, 7:30 p.m.
O’Connell at Brazosport Christian, 7:30 p.m.
(Open) Clear Creek
• Girls:
Clear Springs at Alvin, 7 p.m.
Clear Brook at Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Galena Park at Friendswood, 7 p.m.
Santa Fe at Baytown Lee, 7 p.m.
Texas City at Goose Creek Memorial
La Marque at Sweeny, 6:30 p.m.
Tidehaven at Hitchcock, 6:15 p.m.
Houston Christian Home School at Bay Area Christian, 6 p.m.
O’Connell at Brazosport Christian, 6 p.m.
(Open) Clear Creek
DISTRICT GLANCE
• District 24-6A girls
Clear Springs — 8-1
Clear Falls — 8-2
Clear Lake — 7-2
Clear Creek — 5-5
Alvin — 4-5
Dickinson — 1-9
Clear Brook — 0-9
Friday’s results:
Clear Lake 32, Clear Creek 27
Clear Falls 46, Alvin 37
Clear Springs 62, Dickinson 40
(Open) Clear Brook
• District 22-5A girls
Friendswood — 10-1
Goose Creek Memorial — 9-2
Ball High — 9-2
Crosby — 7-4
Santa Fe — 4-7
Texas City — 4-7
Baytown Lee — 1-10
Galena Park — 0-11
Friday’s results:
Ball High 42, Galena Park 10
Friendswood 58, Santa Fe 41
Texas City 61, Lee 34
GCM 57, Crosby 52
• District 24-6A boys
Dickinson — 8-0
Clear Creek — 6-2
Clear Lake — 5-2
Clear Brook — 3-4
Clear Springs — 3-5
Clear Falls — 1-7
Alvin — 1-7
Friday’s results:
Clear Lake 63, Clear Creek 56
Alvin 59, Clear Falls 47
Dickinson 82, Clear Springs 56
(Open) Clear Brook
• District 22-5A boys
Texas City — 8-1
Ball High — 8-1
Friendswood — 6-3
Crosby — 6-3
Baytown Lee — 4-5
Goose Creek Memorial — 3-6
Galena Park — 1-8
Santa Fe — 0-9
Friday’s results:
Ball High 43, Galena Park 31
Friendswood 57, Santa Fe 32
Texas City 72, Lee 57
Crosby 57, GCM 49
