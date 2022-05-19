Santa Fe head softball coach Christina Jaques celebrates with Sidne Peters after Peters’ three-run home run during the sixth inning of a regional semifinal matchup against Kingwood Park in Crosby on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Santa Fe’s Katelynn Torres scores past Kingwood Park’s Taylor Crawford during the fifth inning of a regional semifinal matchup in Crosby on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Santa Fe’s Makenna Mitchell reacts after scoring during the second inning of a regional semifinal matchup against Kingwood Park in Crosby on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Santa Fe’s Sidne Peters pitches during the first inning of a regional semifinal matchup against Kingwood Park in Crosby on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Kingwood Park’s Taysia Constantino makes a diving tag on Santa Fe’s Mikayla Nations during the fifth inning of a regional semifinal matchup in Crosby on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
