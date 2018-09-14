LA PORTE
Friendswood used its passing game and a dominating defensive performance to overwhelm La Porte, 43-7, in Friday's contest at Bulldog Stadium.
The Mustangs improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2012 while dropping the host squad to 0-3.
There were few aspects of the game that did not favor Friendwood, which jumped to a 31-0 halftime lead.
Quarterback Luke Grden completed 16 of 24 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns.
Scoring passes of 23 yards to Austin Alvarez and 22 to Alex Fluellen highlighted a 204-yard first half for Grden.
La Porte faced an uphill battle from the very beginning as it trailed 14-0 before even taking an offensive snap.
Friendswood used the opening possession to drive 70 yards in five plays, then got the ball back when Ryan Parks recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff.
Starting at the Bulldog 27, the Mustangs converted on a pair on first downs before Colton Halata ran for a 6-yard score.
La Porte could do little against a solid Friendswood defense.
The run-based Bulldog offense was limited to 72 rushing yards and recorded its only score on an 18-yard fumble return with 5:16 left in the game.
Friendswood's solid front recorded 13 tackles for lost yardage in the contest and recorded three sacks.
Linemen Blaze Hilton and Johnathan Farrell led the way up front as they placed Bulldog quarterback River Thompson under constant pressure.
Thompson managed to finish with 150 passing yards, but only 43 of those came in the first half.
Friendswood's running game also did well with 157 yards on 23 carries.
Halata, Luke Revere and Zack Zamora had rushing touchdowns.
Moses Garcia entered the contest in the fourth quarter and broke a 51-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds left.
Friendswood's special teams also enjoyed an exceptional contest, with Ryan Helton blocking a Bulldog punt in the third period.
La Porte's only sustained offensive drive ended with another great play by the Mustang defense.
The Bulldogs took the ball from their own 25 to the Friendswood 3 before Chris Hoskins forced a fumble on a second-and-goal play.
Two other La Porte possessions ended in Friendswood territory with a Trey Mappe interception and defensive stop on fourth down.
