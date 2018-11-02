WHARTON
The opportunities were there for La Marque, but an error-prone Cougars team could not make the most of what was presented to them on Friday night.
Donovan Krushall’s 37-yard touchdown pass to Joerell Davis with 2:37 left proved to be the game-winning score as Wharton held off a last-second La Marque rally in a 21-14 victory that also gave the Tigers the District 10-4A-II title. Despite the loss, the Cougars (2-7, 3-2) are assured of a playoff berth regardless to how next Friday’s home finale against Houston Kashmere ends up.
“We showed our immaturity again,” said Cougars coach Shone Evans, whose team committed 11 penalties for 101 yards. “We have to do better, and that’s on me.”
Still, the Coogs had one more chance to force overtime, but Kobe Gatson’s Hail Mary from the Wharton 40 was knocked down on the game’s final play.
La Marque managed only 92 yards rushing and was forced to rely on the pass for most of the second half. Gatson’s 78-yard pass to Perry Preston set the stage for Landon Garner’s 2-yard scoring run that tied the score at 14-14 with 9:13 left.
“We had to throw,” said Evans. “They stacked up the box and took away the run, but we proved we can pass the ball. That’s something for us to build on.”
Gatson finished the night with 15 completions on 24 attempts for 278 yards and an interception.
Wharton trailed 7-0 at the half following Norvan Saldaña’s 1-yard run 27 seconds before intermission, but the Tigers took the lead in a span of 2:24 early in the third quarter as Da’Braelyn Finex ran for a 47-yard touchdown and Krushall hit Clarence Branch on a 52-yard touchdown pass.
“We have to do a better job of handling adversity, but I was proud of how they didn’t quit,” Evans said.
