LEAGUE CITY
After missing last season to injury, Clear Springs’ Kelly Maxwell reclaimed her status as one of the area’s best pitchers to lead a young Chargers team back to the playoffs.
“I focused on staying healthy and preparing myself for college — being able to get the reps but also having fun with my teammates,” Maxwell said. “I didn’t feel as great as I did before I got hurt, strength-wise, but I’m definitely getting there.”
While, early in the season, Maxwell struggled some to get back into the swing of things, she returned to her dominant self during a key stretch for Clear Springs during District 24-6A play. After an 0-2 start in district, Maxwell led the Chargers on a nine-game winning streak.
That winning streak not only, essentially, wrapped up a playoff spot for Clear Springs one year removed from missing the playoffs but also helped clinch a high seed in the playoffs as 24-6A’s runner up.
During the winning streak, Maxwell pitched in eight of the nine games, with four shutouts and only two games where more than one run was allowed. Highlights of the streak included a 1-0 win over Clear Creek and a 4-2 win over eventual district champion Alvin.
“It was good to gain momentum and to know where we were going to end up,” Maxwell said.
With six freshmen in the Chargers’ regular starting nine, senior Maxwell also had to take on mentoring role for her young teammates.
“I took on a leadership role with them,” Maxwell said. “It started in the fall with just working out. And then also on the field, just having experience really helped them out and made them feel comfortable to play behind my back.”
Maxwell finished the season with a 1.86 earned runs average with an impressive 195 strikeouts in 124.1 innings pitched. In 24 appearance, including 20 starts, Maxwell had a 13-9 record. She also helped the team in the batter’s box with a .308 batting average and 10 runs batted in.
Maxwell has already headed to Stillwater, Okla. to get a jump start on her college softball career at Oklahoma State — much to the chagrin of some of her family in Norman, Okla. who support the rival Oklahoma Sooners.
“It’s going to be a fresh start — starting over, making new friends, getting to compete on that high level and getting stronger and getting better,” Maxwell said. “A lot of my family went to OU, so I wanted to rebel and go Oklahoma State.”
Maxwell said she hopes to start as a freshman and eventually to help Oklahoma State to a berth in the Women’s College World Series.
