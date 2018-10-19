SANTA FE
No sooner had the game ended did raindrops begin to fall. Perhaps they were tears of joy from a teammate, friend and member of the Indians family watching from above.
Entering the game as 28-point underdogs, Santa Fe rode its offense Friday to a 27-20 upset of Crosby, the state’s eighth-ranked team in Class 5A-II.
The victory not only improved the Indians to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in District 12-5A-II, it also honored Chris Stone, who was among the 10 Santa Fe students and teachers who lost their lives during the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School.
Friday would have been Stone's 18th birthday.
“That was our whole thought process during the week, said Indians senior quarterback Nathan Kruger, who threw three touchdown passes and recovered the onside kick with nine seconds left that sealed the deal to one of the biggest wins in school history.
“This game’s for Stone,” added Kruger. “We were glad to be able to come out and perform like we did for his family.”
Dozens of shirts honoring Stone were seen throughout the stadium. Throughout the night, the Indians played as if Stone was adding an extra push here and a timely move there.
The Indians took a 27-7 lead when Reece Dobson snatched the ball away from Crosby (5-2, 2-2) quarterback Kobe Coker and ran 28 yards for a touchdown with 10:49 left. Having made comebacks a specialty throughout the season, the Cougars stormed back when Coker found Cedric Ingram-Lewis for a 57-yard touchdown with 6:37 remaining. The pair connected again on a 35-yard scoring toss with nine seconds left, but it would not be enough to deny Santa Fe an emotional victory.
“Chris was one of the big cogs of our team, especially for his personality,” said Indians coach Mark Kanipes. “It was great to do this on his birthday.”
Kruger (209 passing yards) helped key the win with touchdown passes of 15 and 13 yards to Austin Lamb that gave them a 13-7 halftime lead. He delivered his third when he found Nate Hays on a 20-yard connection with 7:16 in the third quarter.
The Indians also got a huge night from running back Bryce Montemayor, who ran 31 times for 129 yards on the evening.
“Our running game really came on tonight,” said Kanipes. “Bryce stepped up tonight and played a great ballgame.”
Santa Fe will travel to face Port Neches-Groves next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
