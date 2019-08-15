DICKINSON
Although none of the four Galveston County teams entered in the Lady Gator Classic ended Day 1 of the two-day tournament unscathed, two — hosts Dickinson and Friendswood — will have a chance to compete for the championship when they enter the gold bracket Saturday.
“They get a chance to play in a tournament that’s in our city, so they get a lot of the community out here to watch them, and that’s a really cool thing,” Dickinson head coach Kati Farias said. “Every game, you’ve got to go all out because this is a big deal to host your own tournament.”
The Lady Gators put together a tremendous late rally to sweep their first match of the day, 25-22, 25-23, over Baytown Lee. After fending off a push from Lee in the opening set, Dickinson trailed by as much as 20-13 in the second set before staging its comeback.
Down 22-18, Dickinson rattled off six unanswered points, led by three kills from Janell Harvell and another from Destiny Tom. One final kill from Harvell wrapped up the match.
“We have to keep our play fast and our hustle up on our side of the court and take care of things on our end, but they did a good job of coming back and not taking it to three sets,” Farias said.
The Lady Gators won in convincing fashion over La Porte (25-18, 25-20) in their second match of the day before dropping their finale in a three-set heartbreaker against Forney (25-19, 16-25, 25-11). That’ll put Dickinson in the gold bracket Saturday, starting with a match at noon against Manvel.
Friendswood began its day with a pair of routs over Nederland (25-13, 25-16) and Channelview (25-18, 25-15) but could not get past an athletic Manvel team (25-17, 25-15) at the end of the day. The Lady Mustangs enter the gold bracket Saturday with an 11 a.m. match against Forney.
Texas City kept up its impressive start to the regular season by going 2-1 on Thursday. The Lady Stings swept Fort Bend Kempner (25-21, 25-20), lost a nail-biter in three sets against Alvin (25-17, 23-25, 25-22) and closed out the day with an emphatic victory over Brazoswood (25-15, 25-20). Texas City will enter the silver bracket Saturday, starting with a first-round matchup at 11 a.m. against Sweeny.
Ball High, on the other hand, took its lumps on Day 1 of the Lady Gator Classic, falling to Manvel (25-15, 25-14), beating late replacement Dickinson junior varsity (25-17, 25-20) and dropping a tough one to Nederland (25-16, 25-21), but the young and growing Lady Tors squad showed fight throughout.
“This whole thing is going to be about experience,” Ball High head coach Michelle Profitt said. “We’re going to play some good competition, so this will be a good opportunity to work on communication and to gel a little bit better. … This is a team that really has that drive to keep the ball alive.”
The Lady Tors will resume competition in the bronze bracket 10 a.m. Saturday against Houston Second Baptist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.