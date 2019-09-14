Clear Creek and Clear Lake still lead the way in District 24-6A team tennis, both coming away with shutout wins in round three.
Meantime, in District 22-5A, Ball High owns the top spot after two weeks, handing causeway rival Texas City a 19-0 shutout in a battle of early unbeatens.
“It was good to get some players in the lineup that have worked so hard for us the last four years,” Wildcats head coach Derick Geise said following his team’s 19-0 win at Alvin.
Clear Creek improved to 3-0 in league play, thanks in part to seniors Randy Huynh and Daniel Lam, and junior Adara Toran, who each picked up their first district varsity wins.
Huynh won at the boys No. 6 singles, beating Caleb Smith in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1. Nearby, Toran was winning at the girls No. 6 with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Andrea Juarez.
Earlier, Lam teamed up with Ryan Xu to win the No. 3 boys’ doubles against Hugh Roth/Caleb Smith 6-0, 6-2.
Adding to the Wildcats’ singles wins were the boys’ Brice Farine, Ethan Nguyen, Jonricco Abarquez, Xu and Kirtan Patel, and the girls’ Clarissa Valcoviak, Mary Tacorda, Jillian Wohl, Catie Jackson and Maddi Vasquez.
Farine and Valcoviak held down the top spots, with Farine beating LA Deberry 6-1, 6-1 and Valcoviak easing past Jordan Weber 6-2, 7-5.
In the No. 1 doubles, the boys’ Carter Crookston and Farine beat Deberry and Zach Tafoya 6-0, 6-0, while Reagan Canales and Tacorda were winning the girls’ matchup against Jorden Curtener/Reata Evans 6-0, 6-2.
Next up for Clear Creek will be a big showdown at home Tuesday with Clear Falls (1-1), 15-4 winners against Clear Brook, paced by a clean sweep on the boys’ side of the net, including twin wins in singles and doubles by Grayson Van Pelt.
As for Clear Lake (3-0), the Falcons stayed perfect with a 19-0 win over Dickinson.
Over in 22-5A, the Tors (2-0) kept their winning ways in the district with every player contributing to the cause.
Ball High’s doubles wins were by way of the boys teams of No. 1 Porter Devane/Storm Simonin, No. 2 Bryce Rosales/Jerry Santos and No. 3 Anthony Catanzaro/Joel Gutierrez.
Also, the girls’ No. 1 Sofia Grasso/Jayden Turner, No. 2 Sophia Comeaux/Zoe Overton and No. 3 Marina Porter/Jimena Sanchez, and the mixed combo of Daphne Morales/Pablo Carcano.
Recording the singles wins for Ball High were the boys’ Simonin, Santos, Rosales, Devane, Dario Ramirez and Noah Reyes, and the girls’ Grasso, Turner, Overton, Porter, Sanchez and Jordyn Pendergrass.
“We showed great sportsmanship against Texas City (1-1),” Tors head coach Kim LeGate said. “I’m proud of our players.”
Over at Crosby, Friendswood started its district round robin with a 19-0 whitewashing, improving the 22-5A-favored Mustangs to 7-2 overall.
