LEAGUE CITY
Deer Park scored with 54 seconds left to slip past Clear Creek 28-27 in Friday's contest at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
The Deer improved to 2-0 for the season while dropping the Wildcats to 1-1.
Deer Park used four straight pass completions and a major penalty against Clear Creek to drive from its own 19 to the Wildcats' 24 inside the final three minutes.
Two running plays moved the ball to 15 before the Wildcats forced a fumble.
Given a chance to run out the clock, Clear Creek gave the ball back on its second play when Deer Park's defense was able to strip a Wildcat rusher.
Deer Park took over at the 10 and ran just one play before quarterback Matthew Potts connected with Marcus Molina on a 6-yard touchdown pass. Alex Sanchez added the deciding extra point.
Potts was a continual thorn in the side of the Wildcat defense, completing 16 of 21 passes for 250 yards.
Clyde Bellows took in nine of those receptions for 214 yards and two scores.
Clear Creek's offensive line dominated the first 20 minutes of play, creating holes and providing protection for quarterback Andrew Dry.
The Wildcats put together scoring drives of 59 and 69 yards, then added 83-yard pass and run from Dry to Jeremiah Crum with 3:58 left in the half to establish a 20-0 lead.
Deer Park's first five drives produced three punts and two lost turnovers.
That lack of offensive success came to a startling end on the next Deer Park possession as Bellows took a toss from Potts and eluded several Clear Creek defenders on an 85-yard scoring play.
When the Wildcats were unable to secure the ensuing kickoff, the Deer took over at the Clear Creek 36 and scored on a 58-yard run.
Only a minute separated the two Deer touchdowns.
The two teams traded touchdown drives in the third period.
Deer Park opened with a 67-yard march that ended with a 46-yard pass from Potts to Bellows.
Clear Creek countered with 15-play drive that covered 64 yards.
Dry completed 12 passes for 194 yards in the contest.
