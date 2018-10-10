The Friendswood High School Mustangs left little doubt Tuesday which is the best team in District 22-5A team tennis.
After steamrolling to a 7-0 advantage in the doubles, the Mustangs continued to dominate visiting Ball High in the singles, picking up their sixth district shutout in as many tries to beat the previously undefeated Tors, 19-0, and claim the 22-5A title.
The win improved No. 14 state-ranked Friendswood to 6-0 in league play and 14-2 overall.
“We are extremely proud to run the table in our district,” Mustangs head coach David Cook said afterward. “We like the run that we are on.”
Next up for Friendswood is a bi-district date with Dayton on Tuesday at Deer Park High School, starting at 3 p.m., while Ball High will face the third-place finisher from District 21-5A.
Meanwhile, a 13-6 loss by Texas City to Baytown Lee cost the Stings a spot in next week’s playoffs. But earning a postseason appearance was Clear Falls (3-3) by virtue of its District 24-6A 19-0 win over Dickinson (0-6).
In other 24-6A action, Clear Creek, 5-1 in the district, defeated Alvin, 18-1, and Clear Springs lost to Clear Brook, 17-2, dropping the 2-4 Chargers out of the playoff picture, as well.
“We like the way the playoff structure allows us to keep building momentum into the playoff rounds, beginning next week,” Cook said.
That surge was evident in the win over the Tors, as the closest match in the doubles came in the No. 3 boys matchup, where Aiden Anderson and Josh Grewal managed to turn away William Harris and Mack Jobe, 8-5.
The remaining six Mustang doubles teams gave up no more than three games, including an 8-0 shutout by Nina Gonzalez and Frank Lu in the mixed.
“Friendswood was unbreakable,” Ball High head coach Kim LeGate said.
Then in the singles, 11 of the 12 matches were straight-set decisions, the lone three-setter being a 6-3, 4-6, 10-3 win by Friendswood’s Adric Christensen over Storm Simonin in the No. 2 bout.
“Galveston Ball’s boys were able to compete with us much better than most of the teams in our district,” Cook said. “We had to fight very hard for those wins.
“Our girls are more experienced than most of the others, so they won by more convincing scores overall.”
In the No. 2 girls singles, the Mustangs’ Maura Mitchell denied Aeris Buss, 6-4, 6-2.
Adding to the Friendswood singles wins were the boys’ Race Haas, Noah Smistad, Grewal, Kiertan Patel and Andrew Litzinger, and the girls’ Quinn Radtke, Mia Gonzalez, Nina Gonzalez, Linh Van and Adri McElwain.
“Every Tor battled to the very end,” said LeGate, whose players finished district play with an impressive 5-1 mark. “Our spirit was never broken, and we fought hard.”
In Clear Falls’ lopsided win, Calli Ard led the charge with a straight-set victory in the No. 1 girls’ singles.
The Knights will get in a warmup match at Pasadena Dobie on Friday before opening the postseason tournament at District 23-6A champion Pearland Dawson on Tuesday, starting at 3:30 p.m.
Clear Springs’ playoff hopes evaporated despite valiant performances by Ali Schwartz in the No. 1 girls singles, a 6-0, 6-3 romp past Clear Brook’s Maria Herrera, and a girls doubles victory by the No. 2 team of Allie Camet and Meghan Kannankutty, eventually claiming the third-set tiebreaker, 10-6.
“Ali played great,” Chargers head coach Gregg Parker said of Schwartz’s win.
Texas City was on the short end of a three-way tie with Lee, 22-5A’s eventual fourth-place finisher, and Crosby.
In individual matches involving the three 2-4 teams, Lee had 22 individual wins overall, followed by Crosby with 19 and the Stings with 16.
Against Lee, Texas City won all its matches on the girls side of the net, with Janet Chavez, Samantha Gray and Bianca Jimenez each winning twice.
Zoey Smith won in doubles with Gray, and Paige Fleming added a win in the No. 5 singles.
As for Dickinson, “We took some big steps this fall and need to put in the work to get better,” Gators head coach Christopher Reyes said. “I was proud of our effort all year long. Next year is the year we will break through.”
