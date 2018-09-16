Multiple teams got on the right track, and others continued to impress in Week 3 of the Galveston County high school football season. This week, four teams will have bye weeks, while the rest get final tuneups before starting district play.
WEEK 3 OBSERVATIONS
• More bite, less bark: Leading up to their rivalry game against La Marque, Hitchcock running backs Tyger Turner and Deonza McCardell both said they prefer to have their results on the field do all the talking for them, and Friday, the Bulldogs put together a statement win. After two years of close games between the teams, the Bulldogs put together an unexpected rout, 34-6, over the Cougars.
• Acing another test: After defeating their first two opponents of the regular season by a combined score of 86-8, the Dickinson Gators got a significant step up in competition with a road game against Pearland Dawson, but the result was very much the same. The Gators were dominant in the trenches en route to handing the Eagles a 34-6 defeat.
WEEK 4 GAMES TO WATCH
• O’Connell at Bay Area Christian: Galveston County’s two private school programs meet in what should be an interesting matchup.
The O’Connell Buccaneers remained at 1-1 after their game this past Friday was canceled, and will be looking for one of their best starts to a season in some time with a win. Meanwhile, the Bay Area Christian Broncos (0-3) will be eager for their first win of the season after some tough-luck losses to start their 2018 campaign.
For O’Connell, Chris Horton will be the Bucs’ big-play threat on the ground, while calling the plays behind center will be Tanner Adkins. Sam Wisener will be the top target in the pass game, and leading the defense will be Trey Cotton and John Godinich.
The Broncos will look to establish their power running game behind lead back DeCapprio Selexman, fullback Matt Merritt and quarterback Jackson Collins on offense, and on defense, will be led by Christian McDonough.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Bay Area Christian School.
• Katy Taylor at Dickinson: It could very well be a high quality defensive battle when the Gators host the Mustangs in this one.
Off to a dominant 3-0 start to the season, Dickinson has been firing on all cylinders, out-scoring their opponents by a combined total of 120-14, and will look to establish a balanced offense led by quarterback Mike Welch, running back Jordan Green, tight end Jalen Wydermyer and receiver Darryl Harris. Defensive standouts for the Gators include lineman J.T. Greer, linebackers Colby Mouton and Landon Roque, and defensive back D.J. Warnell.
Taylor’s (2-1) stingy defense has allowed no more than 16 points in its three games, and its lone loss on the season came against perennial powerhouse Atascocita (16-0). On offense, the Mustangs will be led by dual-threat QB Austin Smith, and running backs Casey Shorter and Julius Loughridge. Taylor’s defense is loaded with playmakers, headlined by Texas A&M commit Braedon Mowry on the D-line, Ben Montgomery in the secondary, and Cole Sorkness and Josh Ferguson anchoring the linebacking core.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Sam Vitanza Stadium.
ALSO ON THE SCHEDULE
Clear Creek vs. Katy Tompkins (Veterans Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m. Friday
Clear Falls vs. Bellaire (Butler Stadium), 7 p.m. Friday
Clear Springs vs. Katy (Challenger Columbia Stadium), 6 p.m. Saturday
La Marque at West Columbia, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Hitchcock vs. Houston Scarborough (Dyer Stadium), 7 p.m. Friday
Sugar Land Logos Prep at High Island, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Open week: Ball High, Friendswood, Texas City, Santa Fe
