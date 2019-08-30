PASADENA
Clear Falls overcame its first encounter with adversity to defeat South Houston, 41-33, in Friday’s season opening contest at Pasadena Memorial Stadium.
Two quick touchdown drives midway through the final quarter allowed the Knights to escape a six-point deficit with 7:20 left to play.
Unable to regain the offensive form that put 27 points on the board in the first half, Clear Falls appeared to slumber on offense and defense.
South Houston took full advantage, tying the game with with a touchdown late in the third quarter and then taking advantage of mistakes on the part of its opponent to take a 33-27 edge.
Facing its first deficit of the young season, the Knights regained the offensive spark that had been missing.
Quinn Bowen broke runs of 23 and 15 yards to highlight a quick four-play scoring drive that ended with Bowen going in from the 4-yard line.
Bowen ended the night with 156 rushing yards on 22 carries with four touchdowns.
Louie Balla converted the extra point that gave Clear Falls a 34-33 lead.
South Houston’s next possession lasted just three plays, with Tristen Zarella making the first of his two interceptions in the final four minutes.
Clear Falls took over at the South Houston 27 and wasted no time finding the end zone, with Bowen scoring on the first and only play.
The two late scores allowed the Knights to overcome what could have been a quite bitter defeat.
South Houston’s opening score of the third period was set up when a deep throw by quarterback Deondre Collins bounced off the hands of the Clear Falls defender and into the arms of receiver Adren Escareno for a 46-yard gain.
Two holding penalties against the Knights aided the Trojans’ next score.
Quarterback Gavin Esquivel fueled the Knights’ offense in the first half. Esquivel ended up with 311 passing yards.
South Houston remained in contention using a pair of Clear Falls mistakes.
Kendyll Hubert used strong blocks and broke tackles to break a 102-yard kickoff return in the second period.
The Trojans got another gift on the ensuing kickoff when the Knights failed to cover the kick.
That led to a short 23-yard scoring drive in just five plays.
