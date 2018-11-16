LEAGUE CITY
The Bay Area Christian Broncos hosted the Schertz John Paul II Guardians in the first round of the TAPPS Division III playoffs and took care of business easily, hitting the Guardians in the mouth on the ground early and often to the final score of 48-7 Friday night at Bay Area Christian High School.
The Guardians elected to defer the opening kickoff to the Broncos and running backs Andrew Brown and DeCapprio Selexman combined to lead the Broncos downfield, scoring the game’s first points when Brown ran the ball across the goal line on a 1-yard burst.
Bronco defender Cole Holloman almost came away with a pick as the Broncos forced a turnover on downs, taking over at their own 21-yard line.
Seven plays later, running back Matthew Merritt smashed his way into the end zone on a 4-yard run to give the Broncos a 14-0 lead after an extra point by Michael Dunn.
After holding the Guardians to a three-and-out, a muffed punt turned the ball back over to the Guardians, who would then score their only touchdown of the game on a pass by Connor Asadourian that was tipped high in the air and eventually caught by Hayden Scott, cutting the lead in half, 14-7, after the extra point.
John Paul II, clinging to the momentum they had, went for an onside kick attempt, but failed to execute as the Broncos recovered the ball at the Guardian 49-yard line.
Brown lit up the scoreboard again, finishing a seven-play drive with a 4-yard run and, after a failed extra point, led 20-7.
A bad snap led to another turnover on downs for the Guardians, and the Broncos took over at their own 20.
Broncos quarterback Jackson Collins completed a rare pass, and a big one, finding Kaden Hunt wide open on a busted coverage for 62-yard completion, setting the Broncos up inside the 10-yard line.
Selexman finished off the drive, scampering in from 5 yards out and would score again after a Guardians’ three-and-out, this time throwing a 21-yard pass to Hunt for a big 14-point swing before the half, to put the Broncos up 34-7.
With a running clock in the second half, the Broncos put up two more touchdowns.
One again by Selexman for his third total touchdown of the night, running to the corner from 5 yards out, and the second by backup quarterback Jacob Duran who barreled up the middle for a 3-yard score, to complete the scoring onslaught.
Next up, Bay Area Christian faces the Texas School for the Deaf at 5 p.m. Nov. 24 at Sealy High School.
